Apartment List
/
OR
/
springfield
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

58 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Springfield, OR

Finding an apartment in Springfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Gateway
5 Units Available
Sequoia Apartments
460 Lindale Drive, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,055
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
840 sqft
Sequoia Apartments is located in lush, Springfield, OR. You'll appreciate coming home to mature landscape with shaded trees, accented with colorful flowers and greenery.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mid-Springfield
14 Units Available
Brentwood Estates
317 30th St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1225 sqft
In the heart of the Willamette Valley, between the McKenzie and the Willamette Rivers, is Brentwood Estates apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mohawk Boulevard
1 Unit Available
Kings Court
1890 M Street, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kings Court Apartments and Townhomes for rent in Springfield, Oregon, offers pet friendly one- and two-bedroom renovated homes.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Main
3 Units Available
Jenna Village
4885 Aster St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1000 sqft
Come experience townhome living which allows you the luxury of not having anyone living above or below you.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Springfield
2 Units Available
Centennial
506 West Centennial Boulevard, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek and stylish comfort awaits you at Centennial Apartments for rent in Springfield, Oregon. Enjoy newly remodeled one- and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring granite countertops, pecan cabinets, abundant storage, and private patios.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Chalet Apartments
2555 Gateway Street, Springfield, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1015 sqft
Chalet Apartments for rent in Springfield, Oregon, offers contemporary studios, one-, and two-bedroom homes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Granada Park Duplexes
715 Oakdale Avenue, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenience with a Smile. Welcome to Granada Park. These affordable and spacious duplexes are in the heart of the Gateway area of Springfield.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Thurston
1 Unit Available
7147 B Street
7147 B Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
890 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom,1 bath home duplex conveniently located nearby to Main Street and close to busline and Thurston school. This home features a beautifully updated kitchen that includes a double sink with disposal, soft close drawers, and cabinets.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Main
1 Unit Available
587 S 42nd ST
587 South 42nd Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
587 S 42nd ST Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Newer Construction ~ 3 bedroom 2 Bath Home - Newer construction. This 3 bedroom 2 bath is located near shopping, bus line, and more. Back yard is partially fenced.

1 of 30

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
West Main
1 Unit Available
1132 'C' St.
1132 C Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1056 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Springfield! - This is a cute 3bed 1bath house with a single car garage! Fresh interior paint throughout, new windows, new front door and laminate floors! Brand new bathroom and plumbing! New dishwasher! Light
Results within 1 mile of Springfield
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Northeast Eugene
75 Units Available
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1144 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Northeast Eugene
2 Units Available
Crescent Village
2745 Shadow View Dr, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
965 sqft
Located just steps from grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment. Units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, communal garden, parking, and BBQ grill area.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
2795 Lord Byron Place
2795 Lord Byron Place, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2556 sqft
2795 Lord Byron Place Available 07/11/20 Amazing Furnished Home in North Eugene - *** Call Trusted Property Services or visit 541-900-5656 *** Amazing 3 story townhome style house with tons of living space. This home is in an amazing location.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
33464 Bloomberg Rd.
33464 Bloomberg Road, Lane County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1746 sqft
Beautiful Two Bed Two Bath in Eugene - The home has air conditioning, and lots of natural light with large windows, as well as a sun room facing the front lawn. There is a bonus room downstairs perfect for an office.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Laurel Hill
1 Unit Available
1698 Riverview St
1698 Riverview Street, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2088 sqft
1698 Riverview St - A Available 07/15/20 Amazing Location! - More pictures to come! This property is not vacant. Please drive by but DO NOT DISTURB the tenants.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Harlow
1 Unit Available
520 Honeysuckle Ln
520 Honeysuckle Lane, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2700 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Harlow. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.
Results within 5 miles of Springfield
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northeast Eugene
47 Units Available
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1339 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Harlow
48 Units Available
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1423 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Goodpasture Island
13 Units Available
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,180
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Goodpasture Island
16 Units Available
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,160
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,287
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1014 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 13 at 07:18pm
$
University
5 Units Available
Skybox + Courtside
1425 Villard St, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$669
894 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One block from the University of Oregon campus, close to Franklin City Park and the Willamette River. Secure apartments with contemporary European styling. Walk to Wild Duck Cafe and the Market of Choice.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cal Young
2 Units Available
Delta Grove
1884 Happy Lane, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
2400 Malabar Dr.
2400 Malabar Drive, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Tranquil Haven above UofO - Fall applications accepted - This is a peaceful, private, home up in the hills above U of O. The location is convenient yet allows a relaxing getaway from your adventures in town.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
5070 Whiteaker St
5070 Whiteaker Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1564 sqft
5070 Whiteaker St Available 07/15/20 Secluded 3 Bedroom Oasis in a Quiet Neighborhood! - Enjoy this relaxing 3-bedroom, 1.
City Guide for Springfield, OR

Ok, outdoors enthusiasts, we’ve found the perfect city for you. You don’t hear a lot about Springfield Oregon for the simple fact that it’s kind of hidden in Eugene’s shadow. While Eugene has more to offer when it comes to entertainment and “cul-cha,” Springfield, just over the highway, is a bit more sedate, and, best of all, has some cheap apartments for rent. But, we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Without further ado, let’s take a look at this cool little city.

When you’re driving up I-5 through western Oregon, pay no attention to Eugene, on the west. You want to go east, dear friend, into the land of cheaper living.

The most popular areas of Springfield for apartment dwellers include the Centennial area. This is the ‘hood located between the I-5 and Pioneer Parkway where you’ll find a ton of rental properties and, unsurprisingly, a ton of University of Oregon students, as well. If anything, at least the rental season is predictable.

Another place to apartment hunt is the Thurston area, just south of the McKenzie River and between 79th Street and 42nd St. The Glenwood area is yet another place to check if you’re looking for a quick commute to UO.

The locals we spoke with told us to tell you to avoid the whole I-5 corridor area as well as the Gateway neighborhood. Oh, they also said to install a good alarm on your car and deadbolt locks on your apartment because auto theft and burglary rates in Springfield are pretty high. Keep smart, though, and you’ll have nothing to worry about.

Most Springfield apartments were built in the 1970s, but newer complexes aren’t hard to find. The median rent for a Springfield, OR apartment is $696, almost $100 less than Eugene’s median rent. If you’re a frugal type, welcome home. Once you get settled into your new Springfield digs, you’ve got some ‘splorin to do. Check out the two rivers that serve as the city’s northern and southern borders: McKenzie and Willamette. This is where you’ll probably spend a lot of your leisure time simply because there’s so much to do here: water skiing, fishing, rafting, boating and swimming to name a few.

If you ski, the Cascades are excruciatingly close to Springfield. Excruciating in that the temptation for playin’ hooky from work will be an everyday struggle during winter in this town.

You don’t need to go to Eugene to do your shopping, although it’s pretty cool that it’s only a couple of minutes away. Eugene does, however, have way more to offer in terms of nightlife. If you want to do some even cooler shopping and boogying, take a drive to Portland, 110 miles north of Springfield.

Springfield, OR, while not an ethnically diverse community, is full of some very friendly folks. Mix that fact with all the great stuff you’ll find across the freeway and you’ll wonder why you didn’t move here years ago. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Springfield, OR

Finding an apartment in Springfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpringfield 3 BedroomsSpringfield Apartments with Balcony
Springfield Apartments with GarageSpringfield Apartments with GymSpringfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpringfield Apartments with Parking
Springfield Apartments with PoolSpringfield Apartments with Washer-DryerSpringfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsSpringfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORCorvallis, ORJunction City, OR
Sutherlin, ORLebanon, ORSweet Home, OR
Creswell, ORAlbany, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

GatewayMid Springfield
Mohawk BoulevardEast Main
West Springfield

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University
University of Oregon