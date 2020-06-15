All apartments in Roseburg
885 NE Sunset St. #30
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

885 NE Sunset St. #30

885 Northeast Sunset Lane · (541) 672-3434
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

885 Northeast Sunset Lane, Roseburg, OR 97470

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 885 NE Sunset St. #30 · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 Bedroom Upstairs Condo in Highland Park - 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs condo located in Highland Park HOA. Apartment includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, wall unit AC, and electric cadet heat. Tenant pays electricity, owner pays water, sewer, and garbage. Coin-op laundry on site. MTM rental. No smoking and no pets.

Smoking, vaping, storing, or growing of marijuana at any of our properties is prohibited. Renter's insurance required. Additional deposit may be required for LACK OF RENTAL HISTORY or CREDIT ISSUES. Properties subject to price change, availability, or withdrawal.

Available ~NOW
(Availability date is an ESTIMATE ONLY and may change due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the control of agent)

Rent: $800.00
Deposit: $1,600.00
Application Fee: $45.00 per adult

Apply online: centerpointe.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/109223

Centerpointe Property Management
508 W. Agee St.
Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone# 541-672-3434

Please visit our website: cpm4rent.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5730430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 885 NE Sunset St. #30 have any available units?
885 NE Sunset St. #30 has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 885 NE Sunset St. #30 have?
Some of 885 NE Sunset St. #30's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 885 NE Sunset St. #30 currently offering any rent specials?
885 NE Sunset St. #30 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 885 NE Sunset St. #30 pet-friendly?
No, 885 NE Sunset St. #30 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseburg.
Does 885 NE Sunset St. #30 offer parking?
No, 885 NE Sunset St. #30 does not offer parking.
Does 885 NE Sunset St. #30 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 885 NE Sunset St. #30 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 885 NE Sunset St. #30 have a pool?
No, 885 NE Sunset St. #30 does not have a pool.
Does 885 NE Sunset St. #30 have accessible units?
No, 885 NE Sunset St. #30 does not have accessible units.
Does 885 NE Sunset St. #30 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 885 NE Sunset St. #30 has units with dishwashers.
Does 885 NE Sunset St. #30 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 885 NE Sunset St. #30 has units with air conditioning.
