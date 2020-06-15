885 NE Sunset St. #30

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

2 Bedroom Upstairs Condo in Highland Park - 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs condo located in Highland Park HOA. Apartment includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, wall unit AC, and electric cadet heat. Tenant pays electricity, owner pays water, sewer, and garbage. Coin-op laundry on site. MTM rental. No smoking and no pets.



Smoking, vaping, storing, or growing of marijuana at any of our properties is prohibited. Renter's insurance required. Additional deposit may be required for LACK OF RENTAL HISTORY or CREDIT ISSUES. Properties subject to price change, availability, or withdrawal.



Available ~NOW

(Availability date is an ESTIMATE ONLY and may change due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the control of agent)



Rent: $800.00

Deposit: $1,600.00

Application Fee: $45.00 per adult



Apply online: centerpointe.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/109223



Centerpointe Property Management

508 W. Agee St.

Roseburg, OR 97471

Phone# 541-672-3434



Please visit our website: cpm4rent.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5730430)