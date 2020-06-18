Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

1441 NE Four Seasons Dr Available 06/26/20 Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath House! - Fantastic three bedroom two and half bath house! The kitchen provides a range, fridge, dishwasher, microwave and a garbage disposal. The home also offers a utility room and in-ceiling surround sound system. There is also a patio, garage and a fenced yard.



Please go to our website at www.neilcorentals.com for more information or to apply!



? Availability date is an estimate only and may change due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the control of the agent.

? Renters insurance is required by every tenant. If all tenants combined household income is equal to or less than 50% of the median income adjusted for family size or premises has been subsidized with public funds, no insurance is required.

? No smoking or vaping allowed on the property. Smoking, storing or growing of marijuana at any of our properties is prohibited.

? Additional deposit or co-signer may be required i.e. rental history, credit issues or employment history.

? Professional carpet cleaning will be completed between every tenant. The expense for this will be deducted from the deposit.

? Units with pets will be subject to pest spray. Pest spray will be done after move-out and charged accordingly.



E-mail us with any questions or concerns at rentals@neilco.com.



Properties are subject to price change, availability or withdrawal.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANTS



CENTURY 21 The Neil Company Real Estate



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2549440)