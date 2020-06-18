All apartments in Roseburg
Find more places like 1441 NE Four Seasons Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roseburg, OR
/
1441 NE Four Seasons Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1441 NE Four Seasons Dr

1441 Northeast Four Seasons Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roseburg
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1441 Northeast Four Seasons Drive, Roseburg, OR 97470

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1441 NE Four Seasons Dr Available 06/26/20 Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath House! - Fantastic three bedroom two and half bath house! The kitchen provides a range, fridge, dishwasher, microwave and a garbage disposal. The home also offers a utility room and in-ceiling surround sound system. There is also a patio, garage and a fenced yard.

Please go to our website at www.neilcorentals.com for more information or to apply!

? Availability date is an estimate only and may change due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the control of the agent.
? Renters insurance is required by every tenant. If all tenants combined household income is equal to or less than 50% of the median income adjusted for family size or premises has been subsidized with public funds, no insurance is required.
? No smoking or vaping allowed on the property. Smoking, storing or growing of marijuana at any of our properties is prohibited.
? Additional deposit or co-signer may be required i.e. rental history, credit issues or employment history.
? Professional carpet cleaning will be completed between every tenant. The expense for this will be deducted from the deposit.
? Units with pets will be subject to pest spray. Pest spray will be done after move-out and charged accordingly.

E-mail us with any questions or concerns at rentals@neilco.com.

Properties are subject to price change, availability or withdrawal.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANTS

CENTURY 21 The Neil Company Real Estate

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2549440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 NE Four Seasons Dr have any available units?
1441 NE Four Seasons Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseburg, OR.
What amenities does 1441 NE Four Seasons Dr have?
Some of 1441 NE Four Seasons Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 NE Four Seasons Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1441 NE Four Seasons Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 NE Four Seasons Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1441 NE Four Seasons Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseburg.
Does 1441 NE Four Seasons Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1441 NE Four Seasons Dr does offer parking.
Does 1441 NE Four Seasons Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 NE Four Seasons Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 NE Four Seasons Dr have a pool?
No, 1441 NE Four Seasons Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1441 NE Four Seasons Dr have accessible units?
No, 1441 NE Four Seasons Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 NE Four Seasons Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1441 NE Four Seasons Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 NE Four Seasons Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1441 NE Four Seasons Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Roseburg Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSutherlin, OR
Grants Pass, OR
Creswell, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Oregon