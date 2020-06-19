All apartments in Redmond
2540 NW Greenwood Ave
2540 NW Greenwood Ave

2540 NW Greenwood Ave · (541) 389-4149
Location

2540 NW Greenwood Ave, Redmond, OR 97756

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2540 NW Greenwood Ave · Avail. Jun 29

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1551 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
2540 NW Greenwood Ave Available 06/29/20 2540 NW Greewood Avenue - This 1551 sq. ft. single-level, three-bedroom and two-bath home, offers both space and comfort with a fantastic, open floor plan. The home is equipped with a natural gas fireplace, forced air heating/cooling, hardwood floors, pantry, kitchen island, and a walk-in closet in the master suite. The yard is also fully fenced. Landscaping service is included, and tenant is responsible for ALL utilities. A pet will be considered with additional deposit. Call Partners Property Management & Sales for more information at 541-504-5900. Note: Photos may not be of actual unit.

(RLNE5063389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 NW Greenwood Ave have any available units?
2540 NW Greenwood Ave has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2540 NW Greenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2540 NW Greenwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 NW Greenwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2540 NW Greenwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 2540 NW Greenwood Ave offer parking?
No, 2540 NW Greenwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2540 NW Greenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 NW Greenwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 NW Greenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 2540 NW Greenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2540 NW Greenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 2540 NW Greenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 NW Greenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2540 NW Greenwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2540 NW Greenwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2540 NW Greenwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
