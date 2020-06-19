Amenities

2540 NW Greenwood Ave Available 06/29/20 2540 NW Greewood Avenue - This 1551 sq. ft. single-level, three-bedroom and two-bath home, offers both space and comfort with a fantastic, open floor plan. The home is equipped with a natural gas fireplace, forced air heating/cooling, hardwood floors, pantry, kitchen island, and a walk-in closet in the master suite. The yard is also fully fenced. Landscaping service is included, and tenant is responsible for ALL utilities. A pet will be considered with additional deposit. Call Partners Property Management & Sales for more information at 541-504-5900. Note: Photos may not be of actual unit.



