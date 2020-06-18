2524 SW Cascade Mountain Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This newly remodeled Duplex feels like it is brand new. Great layout with 3 bedrooms upstairs, and kitchen, laundry and living room downstairs. Make yourself home at the gas fireplace in the living room, or walk into your own private backyard. Plenty of room in the spacious two car garage. Upstairs has a small bonus area. Master has walk-in closed. The duplex is tugged away from the road and offers more privacy and great curb appeal. The RPA is just two blocks away. Great Neighborhood. Sorry NO PETS!