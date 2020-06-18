All apartments in Redmond
2524 SW Cascade Mountain Ln
2524 SW Cascade Mountain Ln

2524 Southwest Cascade Mountain Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2524 Southwest Cascade Mountain Lane, Redmond, OR 97756

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This newly remodeled Duplex feels like it is brand new. Great layout with 3 bedrooms upstairs, and kitchen, laundry and living room downstairs. Make yourself home at the gas fireplace in the living room, or walk into your own private backyard. Plenty of room in the spacious two car garage. Upstairs has a small bonus area. Master has walk-in closed. The duplex is tugged away from the road and offers more privacy and great curb appeal. The RPA is just two blocks away. Great Neighborhood. Sorry NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 SW Cascade Mountain Ln have any available units?
2524 SW Cascade Mountain Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, OR.
What amenities does 2524 SW Cascade Mountain Ln have?
Some of 2524 SW Cascade Mountain Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 SW Cascade Mountain Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2524 SW Cascade Mountain Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 SW Cascade Mountain Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2524 SW Cascade Mountain Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 2524 SW Cascade Mountain Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2524 SW Cascade Mountain Ln does offer parking.
Does 2524 SW Cascade Mountain Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2524 SW Cascade Mountain Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 SW Cascade Mountain Ln have a pool?
No, 2524 SW Cascade Mountain Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2524 SW Cascade Mountain Ln have accessible units?
No, 2524 SW Cascade Mountain Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 SW Cascade Mountain Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2524 SW Cascade Mountain Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2524 SW Cascade Mountain Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2524 SW Cascade Mountain Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
