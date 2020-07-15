Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:54 PM

29 Apartments for rent in Philomath, OR with balconies

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2620 Newton St.
2620 Newton Street, Philomath, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2500 sqft
2620 Newton St. Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Elegant 4 Bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms In Philomath - Elegant, open concept! Within walking distance to schools and some of the best places in the valley to dine, this 4 bed/3.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
400 N 9th St.
400 North 9th Street, Philomath, OR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2013 sqft
Charming Single Family Home -400 N 9th Philomath - One level living with kitchen and small dining room, large living room and huge deck.Three bedrooms and two beautiful tiled baths on main level.
Results within 5 miles of Philomath
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
5 Units Available
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes close to Oregon State University. Walk-in closets, carpets and extra storage in units. Business center, BBQ and grill and package receiving service on the site. Near Highway 99 and Timberhill Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
17 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fine apartments near Sunset Park. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Excellent community with basketball court, gym, pool and community garden. Convenient to golfing at Corvallis Country Club and grocery shopping at Safeway.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Chintimini
1103 NW 27th Street
1103 Northwest 27th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1650 sqft
1103 NW 27th Street Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Small Pet Friendly spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath Duplex NW Corvallis - 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is an incredible home comfortable located by OSU, shopping and transportation.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2550 NW Princess St Apt 205
2550 Northwest Princess Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
2 bdrm/1 bath in Queensview - Nice 2bdrm/1bath condo in NW Corvallis near parks, schools, and shopping. Unit has brand new carpet, fresh paint, updated lighting, and private balcony. Larger bedroom has private sink area and lots of closet space.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301
6298 Southwest Grand Oaks Drive, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,195
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301 Available 08/20/20 Beautiful West Oaks 1 Bed/1 Bath Condo - Cozy 1 bed 1 bath top floor condo features many high end amenities including granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and a jet tub.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5260 SW Blueberry Dr.
5260 SW Blueberry Dr, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2600 sqft
5260 SW Blueberry Dr. Available 07/25/20 Furnished! 1.2 Miles from OSU - New home! Across the street from grocery stores, dollar store, fast food and sit down dining, gasoline, car wash, oil change, and more. Locally managed by Chateau Management.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
235 NW Kings Boulevard
235 Northwest Kings Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
1-Bedroom Unit Just Two Blocks From OSU Campus - Newly renovated 1-bedroom split house front unit just two blocks from OSU campus available JULY 10th! Off-street parking spot provided Decorative fireplace No Washer/Dryer hookups or onsite OWNER

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1873 NW Grant Circle
1873 Northwest Grant Circle, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Huge Bedrooms 3 bed 2 bath home just for you! - This home sits on a quiet street 3/4 miles from OSU. It has a mature fenced yard that we have a professionally maintained. The home has a comfortable floor plan.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
333 NW 15th St.
333 Northwest 15th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
333 NW 15th St. Available 08/05/20 Walk to campus - Spacious, charming older home just blocks from campus. Five bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great yard and patio. No smoking or pets. (RLNE5870107)

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2500 NW Princess Dr. 201
2500 Northwest Princess Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
964 sqft
2500 NW Princess #201 - Great second floor unit with balcony. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, washer and dryer, parking. No smoking or pets. Quiet and private. Water-sewer-garbage paid. Carport.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
170 SE Goodnight
170 Southeast Goodnight Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1294 sqft
170 SE Goodnight Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom Home ~ SE Corvallis ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50.00 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5270 SW Blueberry Dr.
5270 Southwest Blueberry Drive, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2227 sqft
5270 SW Blueberry Dr. Available 07/24/20 New Furnished home! Ready for you! - Furnished New home! Across the street from grocery stores, dollar store, fast food and sit down dining, gasoline, car wash, oil change, and more.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Chintimini
1046 NW 26th St.
1046 Northwest 26th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1344 sqft
1046 NW 26th St. Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4295 NW Canary Place
4295 Northwest Canary Place, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2700 sqft
You will have space in this home. - You will have space in this 2700 Sq ft. 4 bedroom 3 bath home. One bedroom on main floor with full bath. Two upper bedrooms with a full bath.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1875 NW Grant Circle
1875 Northwest Grant Circle, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
1875 NW Grant Circle Available 08/15/20 3 Bed 1 bath Ready for You! - This home sits on a quiet street 3/4 miles from OSU. It has a mature fenced yard that we have a professionally maintained. The home has a comfortable floor plan.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Chintimini
2305 NW Fillmore Ave
2305 Northwest Fillmore Avenue, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1331 sqft
FREE RENT! Large 4 Bedroom Close to OSU - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) L ~ Lease ~ Sign a lease from NOW 6/30/21 Two Weeks FREE Rent Look no further.
Results within 10 miles of Philomath
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:14 PM
4 Units Available
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$990
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
781 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Washington City Park and the Willamette River. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, and parking. Units feature garbage disposal, refrigerator, dishwasher, and bathtub.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1182 NW Country Ct.
1182 Northwest Country Court, Benton County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2216 sqft
1182 NW Country Ct. Available 09/15/20 Furnished, Forest Oasis, 4 bed 2 bath on 1 Acre - This charming home is tucked away on a quiet street near the edge of Macdonald forest.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Corvallis
720 SW 3rd Street
720 Southwest 3rd Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
950 sqft
Dog Friendly Spacious Home In Downtown Corvallis - Conveniently located in downtown Corvallis. Just a few blocks from the main restaurant/shopping area and across the street from the dog park.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
428 NW 9th
428 Northwest 9th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2100 sqft
5 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) SL ~ School Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/1/20 – 6/15/21 Bright 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located within walking distance to the OSU campus, Fred Meyer and Monroe.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Corvallis
465 NE Conifer Blvd
465 Northeast Conifer Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1337 sqft
465 NE Conifer Blvd Available 08/07/20 Beautiful Townhome in Northwest Corvallis - Bright 3-bedroom townhome! This lovely home is filled with natural light and nestled in NW Corvallis, near the Hospital and Cheldelin Middle School.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
2600 SE Ryan St.
2600 Southeast Ryan Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
Quiet Neighborhood, Large fenced yard, Garage - This home sits near the end of quiet road a few blocks from Lincoln Elementary school. It has a very efficient layout and large bedrooms with an attached garage with lots of functional storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Philomath, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Philomath renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

