330 N 18th Street

Cozy, Pet-Friendly House with Carport. - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)

PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs.

PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

PET RENT: $25 per month per pet



Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in a desirable Philomath neighborhood. Convenient amenities like dishwasher, washer and dryer hookups, open kitchen and dining room and open living space. Enjoy the outdoors and country living with a large yard, double car carport and a quiet neighborhood to stroll about. Stay connected in the central location of town, being within easy reach of restaurants, schools, coffee shops and much more. Dont just take our word for it, call or contact our office today for more information on how to view this rental!



All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is PET Friendly!



