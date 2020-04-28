All apartments in Philomath
330 N 18th Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:48 PM

330 N 18th Street

330 North 18th Street · (541) 753-3620
Location

330 North 18th Street, Philomath, OR 97370

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 330 N 18th Street · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
parking
Cozy, Pet-Friendly House with Carport. - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)
PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs.
PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.
PET RENT: $25 per month per pet

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in a desirable Philomath neighborhood. Convenient amenities like dishwasher, washer and dryer hookups, open kitchen and dining room and open living space. Enjoy the outdoors and country living with a large yard, double car carport and a quiet neighborhood to stroll about. Stay connected in the central location of town, being within easy reach of restaurants, schools, coffee shops and much more. Dont just take our word for it, call or contact our office today for more information on how to view this rental!

All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is PET Friendly!

(RLNE2477507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

