1947 Channel Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in prestigious neighborhood. Vaulted ceilings with an interesting artistic pitch. Washer/Dryer Hookups. Dishwasher, Range and disposal provided. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and his/her sinks in master bathroom along with a bathtub & shower. Adorable breakfast nook with sliding doors leading out to a deck and large yard area. Almost 1400 square feet. Pet may be accepted upon owner approval with additional $500 pet deposit. 6 month lease. *Property is still occupied, showings are by appointment only.*



Application fee per adult: $45



-For more information or to schedule an appointment please book a showing with Loren our lead showings agent.



Direct Line: (541)435-7110

Email: Loren@grandmgmt.com



For all other questions call our main line: (541)269-5561



-Please feel free to apply on our website: www.grandmgmt.com, it is a great first step to get the ball rolling. Also follow us on Facebook.



Grand Management services 420 Park Ave. Coos Bay OR 97420



(RLNE3180489)