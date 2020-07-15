1947 Channel Street

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in prestigious neighborhood. Vaulted ceilings with an interesting artistic pitch. Washer/Dryer Hookups. Dishwasher, Range and disposal provided. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and his/her sinks in master bathroom along with a bathtub & shower. Adorable breakfast nook with sliding doors leading out to a deck and large yard area. Almost 1400 square feet. Pet may be accepted upon owner approval with additional $500 pet deposit. 6 month lease. *Property is still occupied, showings are by appointment only.*
Application fee per adult: $45
(RLNE3180489)