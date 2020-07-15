All apartments in North Bend
1947 Channel Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

1947 Channel Street

1947 Channel Street · (541) 269-5561
Location

1947 Channel Street, North Bend, OR 97459

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1947 Channel Street · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in prestigious neighborhood. Vaulted ceilings with an interesting artistic pitch. Washer/Dryer Hookups. Dishwasher, Range and disposal provided. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and his/her sinks in master bathroom along with a bathtub & shower. Adorable breakfast nook with sliding doors leading out to a deck and large yard area. Almost 1400 square feet. Pet may be accepted upon owner approval with additional $500 pet deposit. 6 month lease. *Property is still occupied, showings are by appointment only.*

Application fee per adult: $45

-For more information or to schedule an appointment please book a showing with Loren our lead showings agent.

Direct Line: (541)435-7110
Email: Loren@grandmgmt.com

For all other questions call our main line: (541)269-5561

-Please feel free to apply on our website: www.grandmgmt.com, it is a great first step to get the ball rolling. Also follow us on Facebook.

Grand Management services 420 Park Ave. Coos Bay OR 97420

(RLNE3180489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

