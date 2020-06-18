All apartments in Mitchell
Home
/
Mitchell, OR
/
314 NE High Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

314 NE High Street

314 Southeast High Street · (541) 280-6697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

314 Southeast High Street, Mitchell, OR 97750

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 314 NE High Street · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed 1 bath - Mitchell Oregon - Single level home with large covered porch. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has large kitchen/dining are. Ductless heat pump with AC and Wood burning fireplace. Utility/pantry area just off kitchen. Nicely landscaped with paver/patio deck in back for entertaining. Large fenced parcel with dual access gates, large garden area, fruit trees, multiple storage buildings, including cellar, wood shed and small detached garage. Call Brian for details. Water and Power included in rent. 6 month lease available then will go MTM after.

sec dep $1,000.00
app fee $45 per applicant
Renters Insurance required.

Brian M. Intlekofer
Principal Broker-Property Manager
Obsidian Real Estate Group
Bend, OR 97701
541-280-6697 cell
www.obsidianrealestategroup.com

(RLNE5162134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 NE High Street have any available units?
314 NE High Street has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 314 NE High Street have?
Some of 314 NE High Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 NE High Street currently offering any rent specials?
314 NE High Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 NE High Street pet-friendly?
No, 314 NE High Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mitchell.
Does 314 NE High Street offer parking?
Yes, 314 NE High Street does offer parking.
Does 314 NE High Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 NE High Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 NE High Street have a pool?
No, 314 NE High Street does not have a pool.
Does 314 NE High Street have accessible units?
No, 314 NE High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 314 NE High Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 NE High Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 NE High Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 314 NE High Street has units with air conditioning.
