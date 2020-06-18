314 NE High Street

Amenities

3 Bed 1 bath - Mitchell Oregon - Single level home with large covered porch. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has large kitchen/dining are. Ductless heat pump with AC and Wood burning fireplace. Utility/pantry area just off kitchen. Nicely landscaped with paver/patio deck in back for entertaining. Large fenced parcel with dual access gates, large garden area, fruit trees, multiple storage buildings, including cellar, wood shed and small detached garage. Call Brian for details. Water and Power included in rent. 6 month lease available then will go MTM after.



sec dep $1,000.00

app fee $45 per applicant

Renters Insurance required.



Brian M. Intlekofer

Principal Broker-Property Manager

Obsidian Real Estate Group

Bend, OR 97701

541-280-6697 cell

www.obsidianrealestategroup.com



(RLNE5162134)