2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Medford, OR
Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Poplar Village
1481 Poplar Drive, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
928 sqft
Poplar Village Apartments is a lovely community in a superior location with five major shopping centers nearby. There are banks, a movie theater, restaurants and all the best shopping within two city blocks.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
612 Franquette
612 Franquette Street, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1118 sqft
Cute Medford Cottage with a yard 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT - Cute single family home walking distance from downtown Medford. There is hardwood floors throughout the entire home. The back yard is going be fenced off from the other unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
505 S Holly St
505 South Holly Street, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
700 sqft
Newly Remodeled 6 Plex Unit Pet Friendly! - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment features a new laminate floors, alley access and parking, new paint, new appliances. This is a lower level exterior unit PETS: Pet possible with additional security deposit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
511 South Holly St
511 South Holly Street, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
700 sqft
Newly Remodeled 6 Plex Unit Pet Friendly! - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment features a new laminate floors, alley access and parking, new paint, new appliances.This is a lower middle unit. PETS: Pet possible with additional security deposit.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
403 Eastwood Dr
403 Eastwood Drive, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1596 sqft
Excellent rental in East Medford. 2 bed, 2 bath Townhouse Unit has many new updates including revamped kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Home has 2 family rooms & a formal dining.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2230 Brookhurst Street #10 - 1
2230 Brookhurst Street, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1170 sqft
2030 Brookhurst st #10 Medford OR 97504 Very clean townhouse in East Medford. Conveniently located in newer Oak Court development. Close to schools, shopping and emergency services.
Results within 1 mile of Medford
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Point
1 Unit Available
324 Cheney Loop
324 Cheney Loop, Central Point, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1283 sqft
Very nice two bedroom two bath unit with lots of natural light, wood floors, and utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Property also has a one car garage with landscaping provided. Beautiful and quiet 55+ community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Point
1 Unit Available
312 Cheney Loop
312 Cheney Loop, Central Point, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1283 sqft
55+ Community ~~ 2 bed, 2 bath Beautiful Condo ~~ Quiet Neighborhood - --- Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application.
Results within 5 miles of Medford
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jacksonville
1 Unit Available
107 McCully
107 Mccully Ln, Jacksonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1428 sqft
107 McCully Available 06/17/20 Beautiful Jacksonville Town Home Near Shops and Trails! - Live it up in Jacksonville's McCully Lane community! Enjoy access to several walking trails, streams, coffee shops, restaurants, boutiques, concerts, and more!
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Jacksonville
1 Unit Available
300 Shafer Lane Unit 1 - 1
300 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
984 sqft
300 Shafer Lane, Unit 1 Jacksonville OR 97530 Beautiful single level condo. Recently remolded 2 bed, 2 bath home. Updated stainless steel appliances, and updated hardwood flooring and updated granite counter tops in the kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Medford
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cottage District
1 Unit Available
332 Glenn St
332 Glenn Street, Ashland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1396 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath townhouse in great Ashland Location! Available June - Like new two bedroom, two bath town-home in beautiful Ashland community. Enjoy walking the grounds to take in the landscaping and pond.
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
Cottage District
1 Unit Available
47 W Hersey St
47 West Hersey Street, Ashland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Charming two bedroom townhouse near downtown Ashland | Available April 2020 - Don't miss this comfortable and convenient townhouse. It is tucked into a charming community.