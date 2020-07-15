All apartments in Medford
Medford, OR
641 Spring Valley Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

641 Spring Valley Drive

641 Spring Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

641 Spring Valley Drive, Medford, OR 97501
West Main

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Large BEAUTIFUL Newer home in S. Medford High area - 4 BED 3 BATH: Lovely 2,400 square foot newer home with tons of great features. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage with opener on shared private driveway with one other property. When you enter this home, the first thing you're greeted with is an extra wide entry with 9 foot ceilings. You walk down a short hallway (passing a doorway on your right that leads to a full guest bathroom, the master bedroom with full bath and walk in closets, plus two of the other bedrooms) into the spacious open floor plan featuring the living/dining/kitchen area with those same high ceilings, it has a very spacious feel. The amenities include, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring, gas fireplace with custom mantle and much more. The home has a nice laundry room. There is a glass door off the dining area that opens to the back yard creating the perfect environment for afternoon BBQ's. The upper level features a huge bonus/game room with additional storage, one bedroom and another lovely bathroom. Garbage service is paid, all other utilities are the responsibility of the tenant.
RENT/LEASE: $1850.00 DEPOSIT: $1850 Location: 641 Spring Valley Drive
Medford, OR 97501

(RLNE2260725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Spring Valley Drive have any available units?
641 Spring Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medford, OR.
What amenities does 641 Spring Valley Drive have?
Some of 641 Spring Valley Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 Spring Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
641 Spring Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Spring Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 641 Spring Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 641 Spring Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 641 Spring Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 641 Spring Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 Spring Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Spring Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 641 Spring Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 641 Spring Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 641 Spring Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Spring Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 641 Spring Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 641 Spring Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 641 Spring Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
