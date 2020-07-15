Amenities

Large BEAUTIFUL Newer home in S. Medford High area - 4 BED 3 BATH: Lovely 2,400 square foot newer home with tons of great features. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage with opener on shared private driveway with one other property. When you enter this home, the first thing you're greeted with is an extra wide entry with 9 foot ceilings. You walk down a short hallway (passing a doorway on your right that leads to a full guest bathroom, the master bedroom with full bath and walk in closets, plus two of the other bedrooms) into the spacious open floor plan featuring the living/dining/kitchen area with those same high ceilings, it has a very spacious feel. The amenities include, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring, gas fireplace with custom mantle and much more. The home has a nice laundry room. There is a glass door off the dining area that opens to the back yard creating the perfect environment for afternoon BBQ's. The upper level features a huge bonus/game room with additional storage, one bedroom and another lovely bathroom. Garbage service is paid, all other utilities are the responsibility of the tenant.

RENT/LEASE: $1850.00 DEPOSIT: $1850 Location: 641 Spring Valley Drive

Medford, OR 97501



(RLNE2260725)