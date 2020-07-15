All apartments in Medford
411 Berrydale Ave. #14

411 Berrydale Avenue · (541) 499-6766
Location

411 Berrydale Avenue, Medford, OR 97501
Northwest Medford

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 411 Berrydale Ave. #14 · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1447 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
411 Berrydale Ave. #14 Available 07/16/20 Nice newer three bedroom townhouse with nice finishes - PLEASE GO TO GENUINEPROPERTYMANANAGEMENT.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION
Nice Newer town homes behind Wild River Brewery. 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath,
Nice size kitchen on second floor. nice cabinets with granite countertops, stainless steel stove, dishwasher and refrigerator, kitchen island
Large open living room with balcony and 1/2 Bath on second floor.
Third floor has master bedroom with master bathroom with 5' shower. 2other nice size rooms with main bathroom with tub/shower combo. Washer and Dryer in unit on third floor with bedrooms
over-sized 2 car finished attached garage with opener
No Pet or Smoking
6 month lease
Must have Renters insurance
Must pay Monthly rent online
Owners pays Trash & sewer
Must have 6 months Current employment
Must have 2.5 year rental history.
Genuine Property Management
Oregon Licensed Property Manage

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Berrydale Ave. #14 have any available units?
411 Berrydale Ave. #14 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 411 Berrydale Ave. #14 have?
Some of 411 Berrydale Ave. #14's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Berrydale Ave. #14 currently offering any rent specials?
411 Berrydale Ave. #14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Berrydale Ave. #14 pet-friendly?
No, 411 Berrydale Ave. #14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 411 Berrydale Ave. #14 offer parking?
Yes, 411 Berrydale Ave. #14 offers parking.
Does 411 Berrydale Ave. #14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 Berrydale Ave. #14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Berrydale Ave. #14 have a pool?
No, 411 Berrydale Ave. #14 does not have a pool.
Does 411 Berrydale Ave. #14 have accessible units?
No, 411 Berrydale Ave. #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Berrydale Ave. #14 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Berrydale Ave. #14 has units with dishwashers.
Does 411 Berrydale Ave. #14 have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 Berrydale Ave. #14 does not have units with air conditioning.
