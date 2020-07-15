Amenities
411 Berrydale Ave. #14 Available 07/16/20 Nice newer three bedroom townhouse with nice finishes - PLEASE GO TO GENUINEPROPERTYMANANAGEMENT.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION
Nice Newer town homes behind Wild River Brewery. 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath,
Nice size kitchen on second floor. nice cabinets with granite countertops, stainless steel stove, dishwasher and refrigerator, kitchen island
Large open living room with balcony and 1/2 Bath on second floor.
Third floor has master bedroom with master bathroom with 5' shower. 2other nice size rooms with main bathroom with tub/shower combo. Washer and Dryer in unit on third floor with bedrooms
over-sized 2 car finished attached garage with opener
No Pet or Smoking
6 month lease
Must have Renters insurance
Must pay Monthly rent online
Owners pays Trash & sewer
Must have 6 months Current employment
Must have 2.5 year rental history.
Genuine Property Management
Oregon Licensed Property Manage
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4557316)