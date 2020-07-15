All apartments in Medford
3167 Forest Hills Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:46 AM

3167 Forest Hills Drive

3167 Forest Hills Dr · (541) 705-2658
Medford
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

3167 Forest Hills Dr, Medford, OR 97504
North Medford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1827 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
As you enter this large three bed/two bath home you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors and will immediately notice the VERY high vaulted ceilings. You will first walk by the tiled and updated kitchen which features all stainless appliances and a gas range. The open kitchen and living areas are filled with natural light via the two stories of windows. As you move past the first large bedroom, spacious dedicated laundry room, and the first full bathroom room and head upstairs you will find yourself in the generous loft area that features built-in storage and views of the living room and kitchen downstairs. Off the loft is the second large bedroom and master suite. Enter the huge master bedroom which features a wonderful his-and-hers walk in closet (with laundry chute!), a private balcony, and a very large private bathroom. The master bath offers a wonderful jetted soaking tub, dual sinks, and a walk-in shower with dual shower heads and bench, very luxurious! There is an attached, large, two car garage with ample storage throughout. This home also features dual climate control and is extremely energy efficient. New carpet adds to the charm of this awesome home in a fantastic and desirable location.

Please visit asurent.com for more info, to schedule a showing or to apply. Call 541-816-4140 with any additional questions.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available 7/17/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3167 Forest Hills Drive have any available units?
3167 Forest Hills Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3167 Forest Hills Drive have?
Some of 3167 Forest Hills Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3167 Forest Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3167 Forest Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3167 Forest Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3167 Forest Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3167 Forest Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3167 Forest Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 3167 Forest Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3167 Forest Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3167 Forest Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 3167 Forest Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3167 Forest Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 3167 Forest Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3167 Forest Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3167 Forest Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3167 Forest Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3167 Forest Hills Drive has units with air conditioning.
