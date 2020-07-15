3167 Forest Hills Drive

Amenities

As you enter this large three bed/two bath home you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors and will immediately notice the VERY high vaulted ceilings. You will first walk by the tiled and updated kitchen which features all stainless appliances and a gas range. The open kitchen and living areas are filled with natural light via the two stories of windows. As you move past the first large bedroom, spacious dedicated laundry room, and the first full bathroom room and head upstairs you will find yourself in the generous loft area that features built-in storage and views of the living room and kitchen downstairs. Off the loft is the second large bedroom and master suite. Enter the huge master bedroom which features a wonderful his-and-hers walk in closet (with laundry chute!), a private balcony, and a very large private bathroom. The master bath offers a wonderful jetted soaking tub, dual sinks, and a walk-in shower with dual shower heads and bench, very luxurious! There is an attached, large, two car garage with ample storage throughout. This home also features dual climate control and is extremely energy efficient. New carpet adds to the charm of this awesome home in a fantastic and desirable location.



Please visit asurent.com for more info, to schedule a showing or to apply. Call 541-816-4140 with any additional questions.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available 7/17/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

