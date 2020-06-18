All apartments in Medford
3163 Forest Hills Drive # A - 1

3163 Forest Hills Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3163 Forest Hills Dr, Medford, OR 97504
North Medford

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3163 Forst Hills Dr #A,
Medford OR 97504
Beautiful townhome, conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, and schools, yet tucked away in newer residential neighborhood.
Newer home and very clean- the living room has high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows that let in the natural light, and hardwood floors. Kitchen features tiled floor, Corian counters and large pantry. Main floor has a bedroom, full bath, large laundry room with sink and extra storage space. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and full bath with versatile bonus room. Bonus room is large and has several possibilities, with deck. No closet in this room, but could be used as a master, if looking for a 4th bedroom or larger master. Home has 2 car garage.
Homes comes with refrigerator and washer and dry hook ups.
1 year lease.
Owner pays HOA, Trash and City utility Bill. Tenant pays, power, water and gas.
HOA covers the yard maintenance.
1 pet (no cats) under 45 pounds with additional $800 pet deposit
No smoking
Rent: $1,695
Deposit: $1,895
Managed by Cornerstone Property Management
541-261-6912
www.cornerstonepropmanagement.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3163 Forest Hills Drive # A - 1 have any available units?
3163 Forest Hills Drive # A - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medford, OR.
What amenities does 3163 Forest Hills Drive # A - 1 have?
Some of 3163 Forest Hills Drive # A - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3163 Forest Hills Drive # A - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3163 Forest Hills Drive # A - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3163 Forest Hills Drive # A - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3163 Forest Hills Drive # A - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3163 Forest Hills Drive # A - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3163 Forest Hills Drive # A - 1 does offer parking.
Does 3163 Forest Hills Drive # A - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3163 Forest Hills Drive # A - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3163 Forest Hills Drive # A - 1 have a pool?
No, 3163 Forest Hills Drive # A - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3163 Forest Hills Drive # A - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3163 Forest Hills Drive # A - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3163 Forest Hills Drive # A - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3163 Forest Hills Drive # A - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3163 Forest Hills Drive # A - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3163 Forest Hills Drive # A - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
