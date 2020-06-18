3163 Forest Hills Drive # A - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3163 Forst Hills Dr #A,

Medford OR 97504

Beautiful townhome, conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, and schools, yet tucked away in newer residential neighborhood.

Newer home and very clean- the living room has high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows that let in the natural light, and hardwood floors. Kitchen features tiled floor, Corian counters and large pantry. Main floor has a bedroom, full bath, large laundry room with sink and extra storage space. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and full bath with versatile bonus room. Bonus room is large and has several possibilities, with deck. No closet in this room, but could be used as a master, if looking for a 4th bedroom or larger master. Home has 2 car garage.

Homes comes with refrigerator and washer and dry hook ups.

1 year lease.

Owner pays HOA, Trash and City utility Bill. Tenant pays, power, water and gas.

HOA covers the yard maintenance.

1 pet (no cats) under 45 pounds with additional $800 pet deposit

No smoking

Rent: $1,695

Deposit: $1,895

Managed by Cornerstone Property Management

541-261-6912

www.cornerstonepropmanagement.com

3163 Forst Hills Dr #A,

Medford OR 97504

Beautiful townhome, conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, and schools, yet tucked away in newer residential neighborhood.

Newer home and very clean- the living room has high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows that let in the natural light, and hardwood floors. Kitchen features tiled floor, Corian counters and large pantry. Main floor has a bedroom, full bath, large laundry room with sink and extra storage space. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and full bath with versatile bonus room. Bonus room is large and has several possibilities, with deck. No closet in this room, but could be used as a master, if looking for a 4th bedroom or larger master. Home has 2 car garage.

Homes comes with refrigerator and washer and dry hook ups.

1 year lease.

Owner pays HOA, Trash and City utility Bill. Tenant pays, power, water and gas.

HOA covers the yard maintenance.

1 pet (no cats) under 45 pounds with additional $800 pet deposit

No smoking

Rent: $1,695

Deposit: $1,895

Managed by Cornerstone Property Management

541-261-6912

www.cornerstonepropmanagement.com