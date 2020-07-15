All apartments in Medford
1000 Shafer Lane

1000 Shafer Lane · (541) 899-2030
Location

1000 Shafer Lane, Medford, OR 97501
Southwest Medford

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1000 Shafer Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$2,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1944 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
1000 Shafer Lane Available 08/01/20 Furnished 3bd/2ba, Mature Garden, Fenced yard, Attached Garage, Pets Ok, Utls Pd - Newly-built home (2016), with 3 bedrooms/2 baths, attached garage, and large yard. Inside you will find a spacious (1944 sq ft), open layout with high ceilings, bright, natural light, and comfortable furnishings. Outside you’ll enjoy the dead end street in a quiet neighborhood, level lot, large front garden, and mature trees with outdoor seating scattered in the private setting.

Full kitchen has new stainless appliances - beautiful and functional. Master retreat includes large bedroom (king bed, seating, area, TV is no longer available in the bedroom), walk-in closet, and spa-like bath with soaking tub and walk-in shower. Across the great room – a full bath and two bedrooms (one a queen, the other a twin with desk area for potential study or guest use).

Laundry room connects directly to finished 2-car -plus garage for storage, workspace, or parking. Convenient outdoor parking for 2 vehicles. Fenced backyard.

SHOWINGS: ALL SHOWINGS ARE BY VIDEO TOUR ONLY TO AVOID DISTURBING OUR TENANTS

Call 541-899-7789 for more information and to reserve.

RENT: $2850/mo (plus fees, all utilities included)

PETS: Pets allowed with additional $100 per pet monthly charge. (Size number and breed restrictions may apply)

CLEANING FEE: $350 cleaning fee (required) customary cleaning (3 hrs max)

THIS IS A NON SMOKING PROPERTY! There is a minimum $350 cleaning charge if there is smoking in the home.

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED: Electric, Gas, Cable TV, Sewer, Water, Garbage, Landscaping, Internet. (Tenant does not pay utilities unless they are over reasonable amount, this amount is stated in rental agreement).

(RLNE4133206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

