Amenities
1000 Shafer Lane Available 08/01/20 Furnished 3bd/2ba, Mature Garden, Fenced yard, Attached Garage, Pets Ok, Utls Pd - Newly-built home (2016), with 3 bedrooms/2 baths, attached garage, and large yard. Inside you will find a spacious (1944 sq ft), open layout with high ceilings, bright, natural light, and comfortable furnishings. Outside you’ll enjoy the dead end street in a quiet neighborhood, level lot, large front garden, and mature trees with outdoor seating scattered in the private setting.
Full kitchen has new stainless appliances - beautiful and functional. Master retreat includes large bedroom (king bed, seating, area, TV is no longer available in the bedroom), walk-in closet, and spa-like bath with soaking tub and walk-in shower. Across the great room – a full bath and two bedrooms (one a queen, the other a twin with desk area for potential study or guest use).
Laundry room connects directly to finished 2-car -plus garage for storage, workspace, or parking. Convenient outdoor parking for 2 vehicles. Fenced backyard.
SHOWINGS: ALL SHOWINGS ARE BY VIDEO TOUR ONLY TO AVOID DISTURBING OUR TENANTS
Call 541-899-7789 for more information and to reserve.
RENT: $2850/mo (plus fees, all utilities included)
PETS: Pets allowed with additional $100 per pet monthly charge. (Size number and breed restrictions may apply)
CLEANING FEE: $350 cleaning fee (required) customary cleaning (3 hrs max)
THIS IS A NON SMOKING PROPERTY! There is a minimum $350 cleaning charge if there is smoking in the home.
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED: Electric, Gas, Cable TV, Sewer, Water, Garbage, Landscaping, Internet. (Tenant does not pay utilities unless they are over reasonable amount, this amount is stated in rental agreement).
(RLNE4133206)