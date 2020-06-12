232 NE 7th St.

Amenities
Single Family Home **Small dog considered - 2 Bedroom
1 Bath
Near Hometown Drugs
Fenced Backyard
Storage Unit & Carport
Walk in Closet in Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom French Doors to Exterior Backyard
- Pets considered (Pet rent per pet: $25-$50 per month; $200-$300 Pet security deposit, depending on size and breed)
- Availability date is approximate
- 1-Year lease required
- Security Deposits start at $2,000.00 and may increase based on rental history, credit report, etc.
- Applicants combined income is required to be least three (3) times the monthly rent amount
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4234389)