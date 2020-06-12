All apartments in Madras
Find more places like 232 NE 7th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madras, OR
/
232 NE 7th St.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:33 AM

232 NE 7th St.

232 Northeast 7th Street · (541) 475-8000 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

232 Northeast 7th Street, Madras, OR 97741

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 232 NE 7th St. · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
Single Family Home **Small dog considered - 2 Bedroom
1 Bath
Near Hometown Drugs
Fenced Backyard
Storage Unit & Carport
Walk in Closet in Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom French Doors to Exterior Backyard

- Pets considered (Pet rent per pet: $25-$50 per month; $200-$300 Pet security deposit, depending on size and breed)
- Availability date is approximate
- 1-Year lease required
- Security Deposits start at $2,000.00 and may increase based on rental history, credit report, etc.
- Applicants combined income is required to be least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4234389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 NE 7th St. have any available units?
232 NE 7th St. has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 232 NE 7th St. currently offering any rent specials?
232 NE 7th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 NE 7th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 NE 7th St. is pet friendly.
Does 232 NE 7th St. offer parking?
Yes, 232 NE 7th St. does offer parking.
Does 232 NE 7th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 NE 7th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 NE 7th St. have a pool?
No, 232 NE 7th St. does not have a pool.
Does 232 NE 7th St. have accessible units?
No, 232 NE 7th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 232 NE 7th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 NE 7th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 NE 7th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 NE 7th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 232 NE 7th St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bend, ORPrineville, OR
Redmond, OR
Sisters, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity