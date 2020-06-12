232 NE 7th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

Single Family Home **Small dog considered - 2 Bedroom

1 Bath

Near Hometown Drugs

Fenced Backyard

Storage Unit & Carport

Walk in Closet in Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom French Doors to Exterior Backyard



- Pets considered (Pet rent per pet: $25-$50 per month; $200-$300 Pet security deposit, depending on size and breed)

- Availability date is approximate

- 1-Year lease required

- Security Deposits start at $2,000.00 and may increase based on rental history, credit report, etc.

- Applicants combined income is required to be least three (3) times the monthly rent amount



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4234389)