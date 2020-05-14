All apartments in Klamath Falls
Klamath Falls, OR
815 Lytton Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:38 AM

815 Lytton Street

815 Lytton St · (541) 885-4400
Location

815 Lytton St, Klamath Falls, OR 97601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 815 Lytton Street · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Cute 2 bedroom duplex - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex unit with carport and extra storage. Home has newer carpet installed, electric heat and washer/dryer hookups. Absolutely no smoking in or around the home. No pets or caged animals. Must pass application process which includes a $35.00 per person application fee. Tenant responsible for power, water/sewer, garbage and yard maintenance. Call office for additional information! Tenants are still residing in the home, please do not look disturb current tenant and look in the windows or knock on door.
Rental application can be found and submitted online at www.exclusivekfalls.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4221684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Lytton Street have any available units?
815 Lytton Street has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 815 Lytton Street have?
Some of 815 Lytton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Lytton Street currently offering any rent specials?
815 Lytton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Lytton Street pet-friendly?
No, 815 Lytton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Klamath Falls.
Does 815 Lytton Street offer parking?
Yes, 815 Lytton Street does offer parking.
Does 815 Lytton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Lytton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Lytton Street have a pool?
No, 815 Lytton Street does not have a pool.
Does 815 Lytton Street have accessible units?
No, 815 Lytton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Lytton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 Lytton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 Lytton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 Lytton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
