720 Nyssa Available 06/19/20 Cute! 3BD/1BA Junction City Home! High Ceilings! W/D Hookups! Pets? - This adorable 3 bedroom/1 bathroom single family home is located in Junction City. Nearby to schools, parks, shopping, and more! Features updated windows, spacious high ceilings, mature trees, and washer/dryer hookups in unit. Forced-air electric heat for keeping warm during chilly Oregon winters. Open concept living/dining/kitchen. Fantastic built-ins for storage. Kitchen appliances include gas range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, (electric, gas, water/sewer, garbage) as well as yard care. Smoking is permitted outside only.



*Unfortunately, this property does not allow the use of a co-signer.*



THIS PROPERTY HAS CUSTOM DISCLOSURES. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR MORE INFORMATION.



Please feel free to drive by and take a look at the property. We leave the blinds open and lights on, so you can go ahead and take a look in the windows.



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/671447

If the property is unavailable to view at this time, this link will also take you to a waiting list that will notify you when the property is ready to view.



Note: Please view the property at your own discretion and take protective measures for yourself. The unit has been cleaned but is not sanitized between viewings. The property is to be sanitized with hospital-grade cleaners prior to move-in.



CONTRACT TERMS: Fixed Term Lease



PET TERMS: Upon owner approval. An increased security deposit & monthly rent is required per pet. Pet must be at least 1.5 years old (no Akitas, Chows, American Staffordshire Terriers, Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Doberman Pinschers, Wolf Hybrids, Presa Canarios, Shar Peis, or any mix of any breed listed above). For additional information about Pets and Acorn Property Management, visit our website at www.acornpm.net and click on "Resources", "Download Forms", "Pet Requirements".



Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date.



