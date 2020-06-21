All apartments in Junction City
720 Nyssa
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

720 Nyssa

720 Nyssa Street · No Longer Available
Location

720 Nyssa Street, Junction City, OR 97448

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
720 Nyssa Available 06/19/20 Cute! 3BD/1BA Junction City Home! High Ceilings! W/D Hookups! Pets? - This adorable 3 bedroom/1 bathroom single family home is located in Junction City. Nearby to schools, parks, shopping, and more! Features updated windows, spacious high ceilings, mature trees, and washer/dryer hookups in unit. Forced-air electric heat for keeping warm during chilly Oregon winters. Open concept living/dining/kitchen. Fantastic built-ins for storage. Kitchen appliances include gas range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, (electric, gas, water/sewer, garbage) as well as yard care. Smoking is permitted outside only.

*Unfortunately, this property does not allow the use of a co-signer.*

THIS PROPERTY HAS CUSTOM DISCLOSURES. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Please feel free to drive by and take a look at the property. We leave the blinds open and lights on, so you can go ahead and take a look in the windows.

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/671447
If the property is unavailable to view at this time, this link will also take you to a waiting list that will notify you when the property is ready to view.

Note: Please view the property at your own discretion and take protective measures for yourself. The unit has been cleaned but is not sanitized between viewings. The property is to be sanitized with hospital-grade cleaners prior to move-in.

CONTRACT TERMS: Fixed Term Lease

PET TERMS: Upon owner approval. An increased security deposit & monthly rent is required per pet. Pet must be at least 1.5 years old (no Akitas, Chows, American Staffordshire Terriers, Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Doberman Pinschers, Wolf Hybrids, Presa Canarios, Shar Peis, or any mix of any breed listed above). For additional information about Pets and Acorn Property Management, visit our website at www.acornpm.net and click on "Resources", "Download Forms", "Pet Requirements".

Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date.

Acorn Property Management
214 Pioneer Parkway West
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 683-6166
www.acornpm.net

(RLNE2042978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

