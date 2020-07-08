All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 285 S 1 St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, OR
/
285 S 1 St
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

285 S 1 St

285 1st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

285 1st Street, Jacksonville, OR 97530
Jacksonville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
285 S 1 St Available 07/14/20 Britt Festival nightly rental at the Historic Hanna House! - The Judge Hanna House is directly across the street from Britt Gardens home of the Britt festival. Sit on your patio and enjoy the hustle of a summer night Jacksonville. By day, enjoy miles of beautiful, luscious hiking trails right out your front door. One block from downtown Jacksonville and Good Bean Coffee the perfect place to start your morning! Stroll down California St (only two blocks away), shop the local boutiques, have a meal at one of our local restaurants. Also just a short drive from many wineries in the Applegate, Jacksonville, Central Point, and Medford. The list is endless for activities; hiking, fishing, biking, paragliding and much more are right at your finger tips. There is even a trolley tour that will take you around Jacksonville pointing out some interesting Jacksonville history from it's Gold Boom days!

The historic Judge Hanna House vacation rental home is three stories with the master suite and living area plus two daybeds and an additional full bath on the main level. The master has its own bathroom with shower, a bedroom set fit for a king and a cozy sofa sitting area. The living room boasts a lovely gas fireplace and comfortable couch. TV, DVD player, and wifi are provided. Also on the first floor relax and enjoy your morning coffee and then your evening wine and the sounds of the Britt festival on the spacious front porch.

The ground floor kitchen has everything you need for meal preparation or just grabbing a snack, and a dining table that seats five. Laundry room is off the kitchen as well as another full bath with shower only. Walk out from the kitchen to the expansive park like grounds - great for entertaining with plenty of off street parking.

Finally, there are two bedrooms upstairs; one queen with a private balcony and one with two twins.

Pet ok with additional cleaning fee.

$285/nt, $5000/mo

(RLNE5118214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 S 1 St have any available units?
285 S 1 St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, OR.
What amenities does 285 S 1 St have?
Some of 285 S 1 St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 S 1 St currently offering any rent specials?
285 S 1 St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 S 1 St pet-friendly?
Yes, 285 S 1 St is pet friendly.
Does 285 S 1 St offer parking?
Yes, 285 S 1 St offers parking.
Does 285 S 1 St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 285 S 1 St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 S 1 St have a pool?
No, 285 S 1 St does not have a pool.
Does 285 S 1 St have accessible units?
No, 285 S 1 St does not have accessible units.
Does 285 S 1 St have units with dishwashers?
No, 285 S 1 St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 285 S 1 St have units with air conditioning?
No, 285 S 1 St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 3 BedroomsJacksonville Apartments with Balconies
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Medford, ORAshland, OR
Grants Pass, OR