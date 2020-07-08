Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

285 S 1 St Available 07/14/20 Britt Festival nightly rental at the Historic Hanna House! - The Judge Hanna House is directly across the street from Britt Gardens home of the Britt festival. Sit on your patio and enjoy the hustle of a summer night Jacksonville. By day, enjoy miles of beautiful, luscious hiking trails right out your front door. One block from downtown Jacksonville and Good Bean Coffee the perfect place to start your morning! Stroll down California St (only two blocks away), shop the local boutiques, have a meal at one of our local restaurants. Also just a short drive from many wineries in the Applegate, Jacksonville, Central Point, and Medford. The list is endless for activities; hiking, fishing, biking, paragliding and much more are right at your finger tips. There is even a trolley tour that will take you around Jacksonville pointing out some interesting Jacksonville history from it's Gold Boom days!



The historic Judge Hanna House vacation rental home is three stories with the master suite and living area plus two daybeds and an additional full bath on the main level. The master has its own bathroom with shower, a bedroom set fit for a king and a cozy sofa sitting area. The living room boasts a lovely gas fireplace and comfortable couch. TV, DVD player, and wifi are provided. Also on the first floor relax and enjoy your morning coffee and then your evening wine and the sounds of the Britt festival on the spacious front porch.



The ground floor kitchen has everything you need for meal preparation or just grabbing a snack, and a dining table that seats five. Laundry room is off the kitchen as well as another full bath with shower only. Walk out from the kitchen to the expansive park like grounds - great for entertaining with plenty of off street parking.



Finally, there are two bedrooms upstairs; one queen with a private balcony and one with two twins.



Pet ok with additional cleaning fee.



$285/nt, $5000/mo



(RLNE5118214)