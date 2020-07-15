/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM
18 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Independence, OR
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
202 Williams Street
202 Williams St, Independence, OR
Located in Independence - Close to Western Oregon University - 4 Bedroom New Construction - Only one left now! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5912635)
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
727-729 Log Cabin
727 Log Cabin St, Independence, OR
New Duplex Located Independence Oregon - Be the First to Move in.and we are offering rent free for JULY 2020 They won't last long... No Pets Allowed (RLNE5161208)
Results within 10 miles of Independence
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
South Central
2060 High St SE
2060 High Street Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2722 sqft
2060 High St SE Available 08/05/20 Historic Home in Desirable Salem Neighborhood - Beautiful 1920s English cottage available for rent.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
2780 Bunker Hill Road S
2780 Bunker Hill Road South, Marion County, OR
LUXURY LIVING - Large Executive Country Luxury Estate Home - This French Country Estate overlooks a Chardonnay Vineyard with magnificent River and Valley views! This home features a secluded gated entry with intercom and call button to guarantee
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
West Salem
1788 Schoolhouse Court Northwest
1788 Schoolhouse Court Northwest, Salem, OR
Come enjoy this new construction custom home. Featuring a refreshing modern/industrial finish this home is one of a kind! Mt Hood views from both levels of this home.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
West Salem
3526 Belvedere St NW
3526 Belvedere Street Northwest, Polk County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
2010 sqft
Beautiful West Salem Hills Home with a View - Offered by Bertolucci Management, Inc. - Oregon's Property Management Experts. Apply now at BMIRents.com - All applications are done online through our website.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
309 SW Oregon Trail Drive - 1
309 SW Oregon Trail Dr, Dallas, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1432 sqft
Be the first to live in this New 2020 built luxurious single level Home in convenient Dallas location. A great room with vaulted ceiling, luxury vinyl floor, a kitchen with granite countertop, SS appliances, gas range, side by side refrigerator.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW
3956 Orchard Heights Road Northwest, Polk County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1816 sqft
Country Home Overlooking Lake in West Salem ~ 3956 Orchard Heights - Professionally Managed by Crown Property Management, Inc. Learn more or apply at CrownPM.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
13678 Myers Ln S
13678 Myers Ln S, Marion County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Country living, 3 bedroom 2 bath Jefferson - Be surrounded by farmland and enjoy the peace and quiet of country living in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath manufactured home located in Jefferson. Well maintained home on large lot, with carport.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1180 SW Forestry Ln.
1180 Southwest Forestry Lane, Dallas, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
1180 SW Forestry Ln. Available 08/02/20 Two story home in Dallas, -COMING SOON! - Beautiful two story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house in desirable neighborhood of Dallas! Laminate flooring throughout downstairs, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
South Central
2325 High St. SE
2325 High Street Southeast, Salem, OR
2325 High St.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
West Salem
2655 Brush College Road Northwest
2655 Brush College Road Northwest, Salem, OR
Purchase Price: $515,000 Lease: $2,950 Option Fee: Flexible Term: 12-24 mos Note: This property is not for rent. It is for “rent to own” / “lease option”. We are looking for someone who wants to buy a house. Bad credit is ok.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
South Gateway
1044 Sharon Lp SE
1044 Sharon Loop Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1221 sqft
3Bd/2Ba Single Story House - Available Now! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story house built in 1976 w/ approx 1221 sq ft. This home features F/A gas heat, a partially fenced yard, W/D hookups in the double attached garage w/ opener. Range and dishwasher provided.
1 of 2
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
South Gateway
910 Alina
910 Alina Avenue Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1160 sqft
910 Alina Available 04/03/20 Bonus room - Desirable condo in Southeast Salem. 3 bedroom (large master suite) 2 bath, dual sinks in master bath. Gas heat Bonus room with closet and skylights, upstairs (footage not included in the 1160 sq. ft.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
West Salem
1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW
1757 Schoolhouse Court Northwest, Salem, OR
1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW Available 04/07/20 Move in Special $200 of First Months Rent!! 4 Bedroom 2.5 Ba w/ Lrg Bonus Room! - Wonderful 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 13
Last updated September 28 at 11:06 AM
1 Unit Available
516 SE Jefferson St
516 Southeast Jefferson Street, Dallas, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1813 sqft
3Bd/2Ba Two Story House - Available to View! - 3Bd/2Ba Two story home built in 1946 with approx 1813 sq ft. This home features F/A electric heat, and a wood burning fire place. Refinished hard wood floors. Range and dishwasher provided NO FRIDGE.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
South Gateway
5689 Moonstone Lp. SE
5689 Moonstone Loop Southeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
5689 Moonstone Lp. SE Available 08/05/20 Single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath house! - Single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath house tucked in South Salem neighborhood.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
460 BRENTWOOD ST
460 Northwest Brentwood Avenue, Dallas, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1092 sqft
3 bedroom single story house - 460 Brentwood Drive. 3 bedroom, 1 bath 1092 square feet. Single car garage, single story. Large fenced backyard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5008405)
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, OREugene, ORBeaverton, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORCorvallis, ORTigard, OROregon City, OR
Wilsonville, ORTualatin, ORForest Grove, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORCanby, ORFour Corners, ORDallas, OR