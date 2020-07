Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

912 NE 12th St. Available 07/20/20 Grants Pass Home with Bonus Den and Large Backyard - This home is located in a quiet Grants Pass neighborhood on a large lot. Wood floors throughout, wood burning fireplace and large open kitchen. The garage has been converted into a den for extra living space.



The big backyard has a large deck and garden shed.



more pictures coming soon!



Pets upon approval



(RLNE2785955)