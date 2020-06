Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Move-in Special - $500 Deposit + First Months Rent (on approved credit)



Evergreen Villas - NEW CONSTRUCTION



Brand new 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with garage & yard.

- NEW Construction - never been lived in.

- Do not miss out on this beautiful apartment home.

- The unit features a spacious floorplan and open concept.

- Beautiful custom cabinets

- Granite countertops

- Stove, dishwasher & range hood included

- Master bedroom has a walk-in closet

- Master bathroom has shower stall only no tub

- Hall bathroom has a full shower/tub

- Plank flooring everywhere except carpet in two bedrooms

- Private spacious back yard

- Covered patio

- Single car garage with garage door opener

- Washer/dryer hookups in garage

- Single story

- No smoking

- No PETS

- Beautiful desert landscaping front and back yard - NO FUSS



APPLICANT MUST MAKE 3X RENT TO QUALIFY

See qualifications under Rental Steps tab.



Apply online at www.EGPrentals.com or call Sabrina show contact info for more information. The application fee is $15 per adult. Each adult must apply on a separate application.