624 Sage Country Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

624 Sage Country Ct

624 Sage Country Court · (541) 923-8222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

624 Sage Country Court, Eagle Crest, OR 97756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
VIDEO TOUR
Available now. EAGLE CREST FURNISHED BEAUTY !! This single level 1420 square ft. furnished end unit with tasteful decor is within walking distance of the Lakeside Sports Complex and water park. The kitchen comes complete with range, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. The unit also has a washer and dryer. A gas barbecue on the deck lets you enjoy the views outside, and the gas fireplace keeps the indoors warm and cozy during the chilly evenings. Utilities included. The property is currently for sale. Contact Rogue Real Estate for a private showing 541-923-8222 or apply online www.rentrogue.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Sage Country Ct have any available units?
624 Sage Country Ct has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 624 Sage Country Ct have?
Some of 624 Sage Country Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 Sage Country Ct currently offering any rent specials?
624 Sage Country Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Sage Country Ct pet-friendly?
No, 624 Sage Country Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagle Crest.
Does 624 Sage Country Ct offer parking?
No, 624 Sage Country Ct does not offer parking.
Does 624 Sage Country Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 624 Sage Country Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Sage Country Ct have a pool?
No, 624 Sage Country Ct does not have a pool.
Does 624 Sage Country Ct have accessible units?
No, 624 Sage Country Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Sage Country Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 Sage Country Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 624 Sage Country Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 624 Sage Country Ct has units with air conditioning.
