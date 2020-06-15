624 Sage Country Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Available now. EAGLE CREST FURNISHED BEAUTY !! This single level 1420 square ft. furnished end unit with tasteful decor is within walking distance of the Lakeside Sports Complex and water park. The kitchen comes complete with range, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. The unit also has a washer and dryer. A gas barbecue on the deck lets you enjoy the views outside, and the gas fireplace keeps the indoors warm and cozy during the chilly evenings. Utilities included. The property is currently for sale. Contact Rogue Real Estate for a private showing 541-923-8222 or apply online www.rentrogue.com