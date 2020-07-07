All apartments in Dallas
309 SW Oregon Trail Drive - 1
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:33 PM

309 SW Oregon Trail Drive - 1

309 SW Oregon Trail Dr · (503) 837-1234
Location

309 SW Oregon Trail Dr, Dallas, OR 97338

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,980

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1432 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Be the first to live in this New 2020 built luxurious single level Home in convenient Dallas location. A great room with vaulted ceiling, luxury vinyl floor, a kitchen with granite countertop, SS appliances, gas range, side by side refrigerator. Master suite with coffered ceiling, walk in closet, double sink and walk in shower. Central AC. A covered patio with colored stamped concrete overlooks the fenced and landscaped backyard with sprinkler system. Includes new washer and dryer. Finished garage with pull down ladder with attic storage. Please only email ihomes@ihomesweb.com for more info; please do not call. Please see 3 D virtual tour
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=drPArXaYPoS.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 SW Oregon Trail Drive - 1 have any available units?
309 SW Oregon Trail Drive - 1 has a unit available for $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 309 SW Oregon Trail Drive - 1 have?
Some of 309 SW Oregon Trail Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 SW Oregon Trail Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
309 SW Oregon Trail Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 SW Oregon Trail Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 309 SW Oregon Trail Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 309 SW Oregon Trail Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 309 SW Oregon Trail Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 309 SW Oregon Trail Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 SW Oregon Trail Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 SW Oregon Trail Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 309 SW Oregon Trail Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 309 SW Oregon Trail Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 309 SW Oregon Trail Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 309 SW Oregon Trail Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 SW Oregon Trail Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 SW Oregon Trail Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 309 SW Oregon Trail Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.
