309 SW Oregon Trail Drive - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Be the first to live in this New 2020 built luxurious single level Home in convenient Dallas location. A great room with vaulted ceiling, luxury vinyl floor, a kitchen with granite countertop, SS appliances, gas range, side by side refrigerator. Master suite with coffered ceiling, walk in closet, double sink and walk in shower. Central AC. A covered patio with colored stamped concrete overlooks the fenced and landscaped backyard with sprinkler system. Includes new washer and dryer. Finished garage with pull down ladder with attic storage. Please only email ihomes@ihomesweb.com for more info; please do not call. Please see 3 D virtual tour

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=drPArXaYPoS.

Be the first to live in this New 2020 built luxurious single level Home in convenient Dallas location. A great room with 9' ceiling, luxury vinyl floor, a kitchen with granite countertop, SS appliances, gas range, side by side refrigerator. Master suite with coffered ceiling, walk in closet, double sink and walk in shower. Central AC. A covered patio with stamped concrete overlooks the fenced and landscaped with sprinkler system backyard. Includes new washer and dryer. Finished garage with pull down ladder with attic storage. Please see 3 D virtual tour

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=drPArXaYPoS