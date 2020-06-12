30 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Creswell, OR

/
2 bedroom apartments
1 Unit Available
539 Scott Ave. Unit #2
539 Scott Avenue, Creswell, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Wonderful Unit - This is a fresh 2 bedroom 1 bath home with excellent space and a nice area. Newer fridge Very comfortable and space. New paint, New Carpet, and Freshly Updated This unit is part of a 3-plex located down a private and paved alley.
1 Unit Available
703 Kings Row 4
703 Kings Row, Creswell, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
936 sqft
You will enjoy living in this beautiful , completely remodeled unit located in Creswell, OR. Brand new flooring, freshly painted, new appliances, and counter tops. All updated lighting throughout.
1 Unit Available
569 Holbrook Lane
569 Holbrook Lane, Creswell, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
960 sqft
Beautifully remodeled unit located in Creswell. Updated flooring, stainless steel appliances, motion activated kitchen sink, granite counter tops, new cabinets, new windows, lighting, blinds and has been freshly painted.
Results within 5 miles of Creswell
1 Unit Available
85802 Loop Lane
85802 Loop Lane, Lane County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
85802 Loop Lane Available 07/14/20 Rustic Home on 5 Acres with a Large Barn - This 2 bedroom home on 5 acres can be yours! Located near I-5 and Seavy Loop Road, this rural property offers a large barn and plenty of land to roam and enjoy.
Results within 10 miles of Creswell
Downtown Eugene
5 Units Available
High Street Terrace
1055 High Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
863 sqft
Welcome to High Street Terrace, a landmark high-rise apartment building nestled in central downtown Eugene on 10th Avenue and High Street.
East Main
4 Units Available
Jenna Village
4885 Aster St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1000 sqft
Come experience townhome living which allows you the luxury of not having anyone living above or below you.
Gateway
5 Units Available
Sequoia Apartments
460 Lindale Drive, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
840 sqft
Sequoia Apartments is located in lush, Springfield, OR. You'll appreciate coming home to mature landscape with shaded trees, accented with colorful flowers and greenery.
Mid-Springfield
13 Units Available
Brentwood Estates
317 30th St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
In the heart of the Willamette Valley, between the McKenzie and the Willamette Rivers, is Brentwood Estates apartment homes.
West Springfield
2 Units Available
Centennial
506 West Centennial Boulevard, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
890 sqft
Sleek and stylish comfort awaits you at Centennial Apartments for rent in Springfield, Oregon. Enjoy newly remodeled one- and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring granite countertops, pecan cabinets, abundant storage, and private patios.
Mohawk Boulevard
2 Units Available
Kings Court
1890 M Street, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
884 sqft
Kings Court Apartments and Townhomes for rent in Springfield, Oregon, offers pet friendly one- and two-bedroom renovated homes.
Mohawk Boulevard
2 Units Available
Hallmark Apartments
1719 17th Street, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$995
700 sqft
Convenient shopping in the city of Springfield is one of the many attractions to living at Hallmark Apartments.
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Chalet Apartments
2555 Gateway Street, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1015 sqft
Chalet Apartments for rent in Springfield, Oregon, offers contemporary studios, one-, and two-bedroom homes.
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Granada Park Duplexes
715 Oakdale Avenue, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
939 sqft
Convenience with a Smile. Welcome to Granada Park. These affordable and spacious duplexes are in the heart of the Gateway area of Springfield.
West University
Contact for Availability
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$749
860 sqft
Live alone at an affordable rate! Available for move-in Fall 2019, this unit is one of our most popular floorplans.
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
752 Madison St
752 Madison Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
800 sqft
752 Madison St - 752 Available 07/02/20 Downtown Newly Remodeled 2BD/1BA Duplex in Eugene! Pets? - This beautiful newly remodeled 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom duplex is conveniently located in downtown Eugene.
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
1534 Charnelton Aly
1534 Charnelton Alley, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1750 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Modern Luxury, Fully Furnished - Property Id: 52694 Built in 2012 by Jordan Iverson, this new, mostly furnished, stylish contemporary stand-alone home is approximately 1750 square feet.
Friendly
1 Unit Available
2743 Friendly Alley
2743 Friendly Aly, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1491 sqft
2743 Friendly Alley Available 08/01/20 MODERN, NEW, FURNISHED - Description This a brand-New building with brand new furniture, Mid Century Modern aesthetic. This is a 2-level home with a 3rd level rooftop, the bedrooms located on the 2nd floor.
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
2400 Malabar Dr.
2400 Malabar Drive, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Tranquil Haven above UofO - Fall applications accepted - This is a peaceful, private, home up in the hills above U of O. The location is convenient yet allows a relaxing getaway from your adventures in town.
South University
1 Unit Available
734 East 19th Ave
734 East 19th Avenue, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
734 East 19th Ave Available 08/25/20 Updated 2 Bedroom Basement Unit! - Newer 2 bedroom basement unit below large house - Completely remodeled! Spacious living room, kitchen and bedrooms.
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
830 W 12th Ave
830 West 12th Avenue, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1536 sqft
Two Bedroom-1-1/2 Bath Vintage Dream Home - This amazing home is a vintage dream. Loads of charm with it's two large bedrooms, large living room and a large dining room (fireplace not usable).
Mid-Springfield
1 Unit Available
3410 'C' St.
3410 C Street, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
608 sqft
*PRICED REDUCED* Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in Springfield! - Quiet neighborhood! Hardwood floors throughout and cute arched doorways! Updated kitchen with dishwasher! Gas furnace! Call today for a showing, or visit our website to apply!
West University
1 Unit Available
1345 High St Unit 1
1345 High Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
This nice 2bed/1 bath apartment with open concept and solid surfacing flooring! - This nice 2bed/1 bath apartment in downtown Eugene features a large living area which is open to the kitchen with bar seating.
West University
1 Unit Available
1669 Mill Street
1669 Mill Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1669 Mill Street Available 08/31/20 $1195/month for an Adorable 2 Story House - Adorable 2 story 2 bedroom house, located behind 1671 Mill St. This house has a lot of windows and a nice view of the beautiful yard which is maintained by the owner.
Southeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
33 East 30th Avenue
33 East 30th Avenue, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1026 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bed/1.