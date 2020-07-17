768 S. R St

Amenities

Three Bedroom Plus with Lots of Storage! - Pioneer Management, Inc 541-687-9090 Ext 1 www.PioneerPM.com



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2018240?source=marketing



This single-family home located in Cottage Grove has 1,584 sq ft and offers living on all one level. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Other rooms include the kitchen, a dining area, a living room, a laundry room and two additional living or bonus areas. Attached garage is great for storage, but has been modified and won't fit traditional vehicles. Exterior shed included. Supplemental landscaping provided approximately twice monthly. Sorry, no pets allowed.



Features at a glance:

-Three bedrooms

-Two baths

-One level

-Two bonus rooms

-Outside shed

-Ceiling heat, no a/c

-Formica counters

-Two car garage but too short to accommodate a vehicle due to bonus rooms

-Washer and dryer hookups

-Gas Hot water heater

-Deck

-Approximate square footage 1584

-Year built 1978



Appliances included

-Stove

-Refrigerator

-Dishwasher



Leasing information:

-Contract Type: 12-month lease

-Utilities paid by owner: None

-Utilities paid by tenant: gas, electric, water, and all others



Pets:

-Sorry no pets considered



Nearby schools in Cottage Grove

-Bohemia Elementary School

-Lincoln Middle School

-Cottage Grove High School



Screening criteria http://www.pioneerpm.com/rental-screening-criteria/



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Licensed in the State of Oregon



Equal Housing Opportunity



