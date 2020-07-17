All apartments in Cottage Grove
Find more places like 768 S. R St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cottage Grove, OR
/
768 S. R St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

768 S. R St

768 South R Street · (541) 687-9090 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

768 South R Street, Cottage Grove, OR 97424

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 768 S. R St · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Three Bedroom Plus with Lots of Storage! - Pioneer Management, Inc 541-687-9090 Ext 1 www.PioneerPM.com

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2018240?source=marketing

This single-family home located in Cottage Grove has 1,584 sq ft and offers living on all one level. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Other rooms include the kitchen, a dining area, a living room, a laundry room and two additional living or bonus areas. Attached garage is great for storage, but has been modified and won't fit traditional vehicles. Exterior shed included. Supplemental landscaping provided approximately twice monthly. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Features at a glance:
-Three bedrooms
-Two baths
-One level
-Two bonus rooms
-Outside shed
-Ceiling heat, no a/c
-Formica counters
-Two car garage but too short to accommodate a vehicle due to bonus rooms
-Washer and dryer hookups
-Gas Hot water heater
-Deck
-Approximate square footage 1584
-Year built 1978

Appliances included
-Stove
-Refrigerator
-Dishwasher

Leasing information:
-Contract Type: 12-month lease
-Utilities paid by owner: None
-Utilities paid by tenant: gas, electric, water, and all others

Pets:
-Sorry no pets considered

Nearby schools in Cottage Grove
-Bohemia Elementary School
-Lincoln Middle School
-Cottage Grove High School

Screening criteria http://www.pioneerpm.com/rental-screening-criteria/

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Licensed in the State of Oregon

Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 768 S. R St have any available units?
768 S. R St has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 768 S. R St have?
Some of 768 S. R St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 768 S. R St currently offering any rent specials?
768 S. R St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 768 S. R St pet-friendly?
No, 768 S. R St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cottage Grove.
Does 768 S. R St offer parking?
Yes, 768 S. R St offers parking.
Does 768 S. R St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 768 S. R St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 768 S. R St have a pool?
No, 768 S. R St does not have a pool.
Does 768 S. R St have accessible units?
No, 768 S. R St does not have accessible units.
Does 768 S. R St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 768 S. R St has units with dishwashers.
Does 768 S. R St have units with air conditioning?
No, 768 S. R St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 768 S. R St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSpringfield, ORCorvallis, OR
Junction City, ORSutherlin, OR
Roseburg, ORCreswell, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University
University of Oregon
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity