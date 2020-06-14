16 Apartments for rent in Corvallis, OR with hardwood floors

Corvallis, Oregon is a pretty little town located smack dab in the middle of Oregon’s Willamette Valley. Although Portland is located a 90-minute drive away, Corvallis is home to Oregon State University, meaning there's a pretty large student population. As with any college town, there's always lots to do right here in town. Don't worry, graduates, we're sure you'll fit in, too. With that, it's time to get this guide started.

Corvallis residents – all 54,520 of them – live in a variety of housing types, from single-family homes to luxury apartments. Apartments for rent in Corvallis range in price from $500 to $2,500 a month and the offerings include short-term leases, duplexes and triplexes, fully furnished apartments for rent and a number of pet-friendly apartments. Suffice it to say, Corvallis probably has a place to fit your every want and need.

If your aim is to find a pet-friendly apartment complex in Corvallis, check out Timberhill Meadows. Since they’re located across the street from Petco on NW Century Drive, they almost have to allow pets. They do much more than that, though, by offering lots of space for walking the dog and “pet stations” throughout the complex. They, like other pet-friendly Corvallis apartment complexes, ask for a pet deposit – typically $300 to $400, and an extra $20 to $25 in rent a month. Rents here usually start at $925, but if you’re bringing a dog, plan on paying $950.

The budget-minded tenant looking for cheap apartments for rent might want to check out some of the four-plexes on the northwest side of town. You’ll find a number of two-bedroom units for $650 a month around here. If living downtown is more your style and you don’t mind living above retail space, plan on paying $800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.

To streamline the ever-painful apartment application process, make sure to prepare yourself with all the materials before walking into that realty office. To secure the lease, you’ll likely need a security deposit in addition to the first month’s rent; bring a blank check. Deposit amounts seem to be all over the map, so it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what to expect, so keep a wide window open to mitigate any surprises. Some complexes refund pet and security deposits when you move out, others don’t. Like with any document requiring a bonding contract, always remember to read the fine print before signing that dotted line.

There is typically an application fee, too, which can range anywhere from $35 to $50. This is required to run your credit and make sure you’re not a serial killer or tax evader. If you’re either of those things, please stop doing whatever it is you’re doing.

By the way, Corvallis is a very cool town. If you don’t believe us, visit the city’s website where you’ll find an entire page of awards that they’ve received for said coolness. When you snag a Corvallis apartment, you’ll be living in the most innovative city, the city with the best tasting water, the safest city, and the most secure place to live. If those don’t sell you, we’re not sure what will.

That about does it for our brief rundown of Corvallis. Check our listings and get on the fast-track to finding your new home. Happy hunting!