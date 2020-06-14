Apartment List
16 Apartments for rent in Corvallis, OR with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Corvallis renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
27 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,240
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fine apartments near Sunset Park. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Excellent community with basketball court, gym, pool and community garden. Convenient to golfing at Corvallis Country Club and grocery shopping at Safeway.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Hills
1 Unit Available
2941 SW Morris Ave.
2941 SW Morris Ave, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
2700 sqft
2941 SW Morris Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
619 NW 33rd Street
619 Northwest 33rd Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1126 sqft
619 NW 33rd Street Available 07/27/20 Quaint 3 Bed 1 bath home - Quaint 3 Bed 1 bath home only two blocks from campus. Recently remodeled with newer carpet and vinyl, beautiful open living room with wood floors.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2925 NW Fillmore Ave.
2925 Northwest Fillmore Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1018 sqft
2925 NW Fillmore Ave. Available 07/05/20 Beautiful fully furnished 3 bedroom home! - This charming home is fully furnished with all the amenities one needs to live comfortably. This includes kitchen supplies, couches, tables, and beds.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2206 NW Harrison Blvd
2206 Northwest Harrison Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
2206 NW Harrison Blvd Available 06/22/20 2 Bedroom ~ 2 bath House in Great Location - Available late June!! 2 bedroom ~ 2 bathroom house for $1895 with washer/dryer hook-ups in the basement. Newer carpet and hard wood floors.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
428 NW 9th
428 Northwest 9th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2100 sqft
428 NW 9th Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) SL ~ School Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/1/20 6/15/21 Bright 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located within walking distance to the OSU

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1710 NW Polk Ave.
1710 Northwest Polk Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2664 sqft
1710 NW Polk Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
622 NW 29th St.
622 Northwest 29th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3168 sqft
622 NW 29th St. Available 07/21/20 Furnished BIG House on 29th and Polk Ave. - * Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
411 NW Kings Blvd
411 Northwest Kings Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1547 sqft
411 NW Kings Blvd Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1925 NW Grant Ave
1925 Northwest Grant Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2193 sqft
1925 NW Grant Ave Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus ~ Cat Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
430 NW 13th
430 Northwest 13th Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2517 sqft
430 NW 13th Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Close to Campus with Fenced Yard - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/15/20 6/30/21 This 3 bedroom house is a quick walk to OSU Campus! Enjoy features such

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Chintimini
1 Unit Available
2305 NW Fillmore Ave
2305 Northwest Fillmore Avenue, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1331 sqft
FREE RENT! Large 4 Bedroom Close to OSU - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) L ~ Lease ~ Sign a lease from NOW 6/30/21 Two Weeks FREE Rent Look no further.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
3806 SW West Hills Rd.
3806 West Hills Road, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
2737 sqft
3806 SW West Hills Rd.
Results within 10 miles of Corvallis

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2175 Pulver Ln NW
2175 Northwest Pulver Lane, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2082 sqft
2175 Pulver Ln NW Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Exactly what you have been looking for! 3 bedroom in North Albany - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, plus bonus room. Open floor plan with 2,082 square feet.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
134 NE Columbia Ave
134 Northeast Columbia Avenue, Adair Village, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2055 sqft
134 NE Columbia Ave Available 07/05/20 4 bed 2.5 bath in Adair Village - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home (built in 2015) is just seconds to a small public playground in a quiet residential neighborhood of Adair Village, Corvallis.

1 of 15

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
1715 NW Linclon St
1715 Northwest Lincoln Street, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1540 sqft
1715 NW Linclon St Available 05/15/20 Charming N Albany home - This lovely 3bdrm/2bth home is located in an established N Albany neighborhood close to schools, shopping, and parks.
City Guide for Corvallis, OR

Corvallis, Oregon is a pretty little town located smack dab in the middle of Oregon’s Willamette Valley. Although Portland is located a 90-minute drive away, Corvallis is home to Oregon State University, meaning there's a pretty large student population. As with any college town, there's always lots to do right here in town. Don't worry, graduates, we're sure you'll fit in, too. With that, it's time to get this guide started.

Corvallis residents – all 54,520 of them – live in a variety of housing types, from single-family homes to luxury apartments. Apartments for rent in Corvallis range in price from $500 to $2,500 a month and the offerings include short-term leases, duplexes and triplexes, fully furnished apartments for rent and a number of pet-friendly apartments. Suffice it to say, Corvallis probably has a place to fit your every want and need.

If your aim is to find a pet-friendly apartment complex in Corvallis, check out Timberhill Meadows. Since they’re located across the street from Petco on NW Century Drive, they almost have to allow pets. They do much more than that, though, by offering lots of space for walking the dog and “pet stations” throughout the complex. They, like other pet-friendly Corvallis apartment complexes, ask for a pet deposit – typically $300 to $400, and an extra $20 to $25 in rent a month. Rents here usually start at $925, but if you’re bringing a dog, plan on paying $950.

The budget-minded tenant looking for cheap apartments for rent might want to check out some of the four-plexes on the northwest side of town. You’ll find a number of two-bedroom units for $650 a month around here. If living downtown is more your style and you don’t mind living above retail space, plan on paying $800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.

To streamline the ever-painful apartment application process, make sure to prepare yourself with all the materials before walking into that realty office. To secure the lease, you’ll likely need a security deposit in addition to the first month’s rent; bring a blank check. Deposit amounts seem to be all over the map, so it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what to expect, so keep a wide window open to mitigate any surprises. Some complexes refund pet and security deposits when you move out, others don’t. Like with any document requiring a bonding contract, always remember to read the fine print before signing that dotted line.

There is typically an application fee, too, which can range anywhere from $35 to $50. This is required to run your credit and make sure you’re not a serial killer or tax evader. If you’re either of those things, please stop doing whatever it is you’re doing.

By the way, Corvallis is a very cool town. If you don’t believe us, visit the city’s website where you’ll find an entire page of awards that they’ve received for said coolness. When you snag a Corvallis apartment, you’ll be living in the most innovative city, the city with the best tasting water, the safest city, and the most secure place to live. If those don’t sell you, we’re not sure what will.

That about does it for our brief rundown of Corvallis. Check our listings and get on the fast-track to finding your new home. Happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Corvallis, OR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Corvallis renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

