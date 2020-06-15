All apartments in Coos Bay
212 Merchant
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

212 Merchant

212 Merchant Street · (541) 808-9040
Location

212 Merchant Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 212 Merchant · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1890 sqft

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Eastside 3bdrm/2ba w/ studio on large lot - Available: 6/22/2020 or sooner

Spacious 3 BD / 2.5 BTH home on large lot offering a separate studio, garage, and over-sized carport
with RV parking. Lots of storage with the 2 car detached garage, shed, and storage room. Please no smoking or pets allowed. Landscaping & Garbage is included. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Please do not disturb current tenants while driving drive by. Rent: $1600/month Security Deposit: $2080. Application Fee $50 per adult over 18. Call Oregon Bay Properties at 541-808-9040 for more information or apply: https://oregonbaypropertiespm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5315183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Merchant have any available units?
212 Merchant has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 212 Merchant currently offering any rent specials?
212 Merchant isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Merchant pet-friendly?
No, 212 Merchant is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coos Bay.
Does 212 Merchant offer parking?
Yes, 212 Merchant does offer parking.
Does 212 Merchant have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Merchant does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Merchant have a pool?
No, 212 Merchant does not have a pool.
Does 212 Merchant have accessible units?
No, 212 Merchant does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Merchant have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Merchant does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Merchant have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Merchant does not have units with air conditioning.
