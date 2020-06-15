212 Merchant

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport parking garage

Eastside 3bdrm/2ba w/ studio on large lot - Available: 6/22/2020 or sooner



Spacious 3 BD / 2.5 BTH home on large lot offering a separate studio, garage, and over-sized carport

with RV parking. Lots of storage with the 2 car detached garage, shed, and storage room. Please no smoking or pets allowed. Landscaping & Garbage is included. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Please do not disturb current tenants while driving drive by. Rent: $1600/month Security Deposit: $2080. Application Fee $50 per adult over 18. Call Oregon Bay Properties at 541-808-9040 for more information or apply: https://oregonbaypropertiespm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5315183)