2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:55 AM
8 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Central Point, OR
Poplar Village
1481 Poplar Drive, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
928 sqft
Poplar Village Apartments is a lovely community in a superior location with five major shopping centers nearby. There are banks, a movie theater, restaurants and all the best shopping within two city blocks.
1905 Roberts Rd
1905 Roberts Road, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
888 sqft
Modern 2 Bdrm, 1 Bath Town Home - Centrally located E Medford Townhome. 2 bedroom, 1 Bath, with front and back sun decks with views of the city. Newly built in 2016.
612 Franquette
612 Franquette Street, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1118 sqft
Cute Medford Cottage with a yard 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT - Cute single family home walking distance from downtown Medford. There is hardwood floors throughout the entire home. The back yard is going be fenced off from the other unit.
North Medford
2967 Stacie Way - 1
2967 Stacie Way, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
920 sqft
2967 Stacie Way, Medford OR 97504.
2230 Brookhurst Street #10 - 1
2230 Brookhurst Street, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1170 sqft
2030 Brookhurst st #10 Medford OR 97504 Very clean townhouse in East Medford. Conveniently located in newer Oak Court development. Close to schools, shopping and emergency services.
403 Eastwood Dr
403 Eastwood Drive, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1596 sqft
Excellent rental in East Medford. 2 bed, 2 bath Townhouse Unit has many new updates including revamped kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Home has 2 family rooms & a formal dining.
Jacksonville
108 McCully Lane Jacksonville
108 Mccully Ln, Jacksonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1384 sqft
108 McCully Lane Jacksonville Available 08/07/20 Adorable Jacksonville Duplex Available Soon! - If you are looking for a home in Jacksonville that's close to stores, restaurants, and entertainment, this 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home is the place for you.
1188 Morrow Rd Unit B
1188 Morrow Road, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
960 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Condo ~~ Close to schools and shopping - --- VISIT NORTHWOODSPM.COM/Medford to see if this listing is still available Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application.