15 Apartments for rent in Central Point, OR with garage

Central Point apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 50

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1905 Roberts Rd
1905 Roberts Road, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
888 sqft
Modern 2 Bdrm, 1 Bath Town Home - Centrally located E Medford Townhome. 2 bedroom, 1 Bath, with front and back sun decks with views of the city. Newly built in 2016.

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
McLoughlin
613 N Holly St.
613 North Holly Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1140 sqft
UPDATED Spacious 3 Bedroom Duplex Unit - Property Id: 302096 Centrally-located, newly-updated, and spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom unit in a cute duplex! Great property that has just been freshly painted inside & out.

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Medford
1959 Lillian Street
1959 Lillian Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
1959 Lillian Street Available 08/01/20 New 2019 built home 3 bedroom, 2 bath READY AUGUST 1st! - New 2019 built home! 1450 Sq.ft. 3 bdrm, 2 bath with upgrades throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
West Main
2345 Finley Lane #2
2345 Finley Lane, Medford, OR
Studio
$1,050
340 sqft
2345 Finley Lane #2 Available 08/04/20 Finley Studio Close to hospitals/shopping, Pet Ok, Utls, Cable & Wifi PD - Comfortable, cozy, 340sq ft studio/1ba with complete kitchen, cable TV, and full bath.

1 of 47

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Medford
1000 Shafer Lane
1000 Shafer Lane, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1944 sqft
1000 Shafer Lane Available 08/01/20 Furnished 3bd/2ba, Mature Garden, Fenced yard, Attached Garage, Pets Ok, Utls Pd - Newly-built home (2016), with 3 bedrooms/2 baths, attached garage, and large yard.

1 of 35

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville
430 Shafer Lane
430 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1749 sqft
Updated Home on Large Lot Located in Great Jacksonville Neighborhood! - This home is 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1749 square feet.

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
West Main
641 Spring Valley Drive
641 Spring Valley Drive, Medford, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2400 sqft
Large BEAUTIFUL Newer home in S. Medford High area - 4 BED 3 BATH: Lovely 2,400 square foot newer home with tons of great features.

1 of 8

Last updated June 30 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
North Medford
3263 Ford Drive
3263 Ford Drive, Medford, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1 sqft
4 ROOM HOME FOR RENT/LEASEbr This home has 3 full bedrooms and a bonus room which can be used as an office, sitting room, formal dinning, or a guest room.

1 of 23

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Medford
2967 Stacie Way - 1
2967 Stacie Way, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
920 sqft
2967 Stacie Way, Medford OR 97504.

1 of 14

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
1023 Camas St.
1023 Camas Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1401 sqft
1023 Camas St.

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville
108 McCully Lane Jacksonville
108 Mccully Ln, Jacksonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1384 sqft
108 McCully Lane Jacksonville Available 08/07/20 Adorable Jacksonville Duplex Available Soon! - If you are looking for a home in Jacksonville that's close to stores, restaurants, and entertainment, this 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home is the place for you.
Results within 10 miles of Central Point

1 of 32

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Phoenix
250 Jared Court
250 Jared Court, Phoenix, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1547 sqft
250 Jared Court Available 07/05/20 3BD/2BA Furnished Phoenix home, Attached garage, Includes utilities, fenced, Pet OK - Newer, clean, furnished 3bd/2ba, single story home with open living floor plan.

1 of 29

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Medford
1329 Stonegate Dr.
1329 Stonegate Drive, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1890 sqft
Stunning Newer Build in Stonegate Estates!! - This exquisite home was completed by Mahar Bros.

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
3328 Hidden Springs Drive
3328 Hidden Spring, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1827 sqft
3328 Hidden Springs Dr. Medford OR 97504 Newer and very clean nice Mahar built home in a great E.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
78 Greenmoor Dr
78 Greenmoor Drive, Eagle Point, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2689 sqft
Stunning 4bd/2.5bth ~ Nearly 2700 sf in Scenic Eagle Point! - This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in scenic Eagle Point less than a mile from the award winning Eagle Point Golf Course.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Central Point, OR

Central Point apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

