Amenities
70 9th St. Available 08/24/20 Cute home in Central Point. Close to amenities. - This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with 960 square feet for you to make your home! It has a front yard with grass and fenced off. Appliances included! We are in the process of updating the inside so new photos will be here soon!
Tenant Paid Utilities: Power, Cable/Internet
Owner Paid Utilities: Water, Sewer, Garbage
Pet Policy: One small pet allowed.
Appliances: Refrigerator, Oven, Washer, Dryer.
6 Month Lease
(RLNE4174145)