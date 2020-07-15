Amenities

70 9th St. Available 08/24/20 Cute home in Central Point. Close to amenities. - This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with 960 square feet for you to make your home! It has a front yard with grass and fenced off. Appliances included! We are in the process of updating the inside so new photos will be here soon!



Tenant Paid Utilities: Power, Cable/Internet



Owner Paid Utilities: Water, Sewer, Garbage



Pet Policy: One small pet allowed.



Appliances: Refrigerator, Oven, Washer, Dryer.



6 Month Lease

