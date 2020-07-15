All apartments in Central Point
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

70 9th St.

70 South 9th Street · (541) 899-2030 ext. 310
Location

70 South 9th Street, Central Point, OR 97502
Central Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 70 9th St. · Avail. Aug 24

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
internet access
oven
refrigerator
70 9th St. Available 08/24/20 Cute home in Central Point. Close to amenities. - This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with 960 square feet for you to make your home! It has a front yard with grass and fenced off. Appliances included! We are in the process of updating the inside so new photos will be here soon!

Tenant Paid Utilities: Power, Cable/Internet

Owner Paid Utilities: Water, Sewer, Garbage

Pet Policy: One small pet allowed.

Appliances: Refrigerator, Oven, Washer, Dryer.

6 Month Lease
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

