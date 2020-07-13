/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM
20 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Central Point, OR
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Point
70 9th St.
70 South 9th Street, Central Point, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
960 sqft
70 9th St. Available 08/24/20 Cute home in Central Point. Close to amenities. - This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with 960 square feet for you to make your home! It has a front yard with grass and fenced off.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Point
514 Stone Pointe Drive
514 Stone Pointe Drive, Central Point, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1731 sqft
514 Stone Pointe Drive Available 07/18/20 Very Nice House in Central Point Twin Creeks Area - Newer 3 Bedroom House in the Twin Creeks Area 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open concept living room, kitchen and dinning room Good size kitchen with stainless
Results within 5 miles of Central Point
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
Poplar Village
1481 Poplar Drive, Medford, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
928 sqft
Poplar Village Apartments is a lovely community in a superior location with five major shopping centers nearby. There are banks, a movie theater, restaurants and all the best shopping within two city blocks.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Medford
936 Parkdale Ave.
936 Parkdale Avenue, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
936 Parkdale Ave. Available 07/27/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath in The Hampton Subdivision - Hurry in for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath in the Hampton Subdivision. Living room with gas fireplace, open kitchen/dining area.
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Medford
1000 Shafer Lane
1000 Shafer Lane, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1944 sqft
1000 Shafer Lane Available 08/01/20 Furnished 3bd/2ba, Mature Garden, Fenced yard, Attached Garage, Pets Ok, Utls Pd - Newly-built home (2016), with 3 bedrooms/2 baths, attached garage, and large yard.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Main
2345 Finley Lane #2
2345 Finley Lane, Medford, OR
Studio
$1,050
340 sqft
2345 Finley Lane #2 Available 08/04/20 Finley Studio Close to hospitals/shopping, Pet Ok, Utls, Cable & Wifi PD - Comfortable, cozy, 340sq ft studio/1ba with complete kitchen, cable TV, and full bath.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
North Medford
3167 Forest Hills Drive
3167 Forest Hills Dr, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1827 sqft
As you enter this large three bed/two bath home you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors and will immediately notice the VERY high vaulted ceilings.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville
185 East E St
185 East E Street, Jacksonville, OR
Studio
$1,450
490 sqft
185 East E St Available 08/13/20 Furnished Downtown First Floor Jacksonville Apartment! - Newly remolded studio apartment in the heart of Jacksonville. Lovely, modern kitchenette with coffee pot, microwave, hot plate, and refrigerator.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Medford
1959 Lillian Street
1959 Lillian Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
1959 Lillian Street Available 08/01/20 New 2019 built home 3 bedroom, 2 bath READY AUGUST 1st! - New 2019 built home! 1450 Sq.ft. 3 bdrm, 2 bath with upgrades throughout.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
North Medford
2967 Stacie Way - 1
2967 Stacie Way, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
920 sqft
2967 Stacie Way, Medford OR 97504.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
2230 Brookhurst Street #10 - 1
2230 Brookhurst Street, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1170 sqft
2030 Brookhurst st #10 Medford OR 97504 Very clean townhouse in East Medford. Conveniently located in newer Oak Court development. Close to schools, shopping and emergency services.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
403 Eastwood Dr
403 Eastwood Drive, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1596 sqft
Excellent rental in East Medford. 2 bed, 2 bath Townhouse Unit has many new updates including revamped kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Home has 2 family rooms & a formal dining.
1 of 14
Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
1023 Camas St.
1023 Camas Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1401 sqft
1023 Camas St.
1 of 8
Last updated September 24 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville
960 Beverly Way
960 Beverly Way, Jacksonville, OR
Studio
$1,400
425 sqft
960 Beverly Way Available 10/19/19 Light, Bright Studio in Jacksonville Blocks to Town - Newly remolded studio apartment blocks to downtown Jacksonville! This light and bright fully furnished rental has all the amenities needed for a delightful stay
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville
108 McCully Lane Jacksonville
108 Mccully Ln, Jacksonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1384 sqft
108 McCully Lane Jacksonville Available 08/07/20 Adorable Jacksonville Duplex Available Soon! - If you are looking for a home in Jacksonville that's close to stores, restaurants, and entertainment, this 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home is the place for you.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville
140 South 4th Street
140 South 4th Street, Jacksonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
918 sqft
This lovely cottage will not last long at this price.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Washington
1732 Stewart Ave
1732 Stewart Avenue, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
986 sqft
1732 Stewart Ave Available 08/24/20 Great Price and Great Location! - This cute cottage in South West Medford has two bedrooms and one bath an large living room and a laundry room.
Results within 10 miles of Central Point
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Phoenix
250 Jared Court
250 Jared Court, Phoenix, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1547 sqft
3BD/2BA Furnished Phoenix home, Attached garage, Includes utilities, fenced, Pet OK - Newer, clean, furnished 3bd/2ba, single story home with open living floor plan.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
3328 Hidden Springs Drive
3328 Hidden Spring, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1827 sqft
3328 Hidden Springs Dr. Medford OR 97504 Newer and very clean nice Mahar built home in a great E.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
78 Greenmoor Dr
78 Greenmoor Drive, Eagle Point, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2689 sqft
Stunning 4bd/2.5bth ~ Nearly 2700 sf in Scenic Eagle Point! - This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in scenic Eagle Point less than a mile from the award winning Eagle Point Golf Course.