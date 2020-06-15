324 Cheney Loop

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Very nice two bedroom two bath unit with lots of natural light, wood floors, and utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Property also has a one car garage with landscaping provided. Beautiful and quiet 55+ community. - ---

Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application. Application fees are refundable if you choose not to move forward after viewing the property.



SEE FULL LISTING and Apply now @ Northwoodspm.com

541-690-1300

---



Description: Very nice two bedroom two bath unit with lots of natural light, wood floors, and utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Property also has a one car garage with landscaping provided. Beautiful and quiet 55+ community.



HOA?



No Smoking



Pets? Negotiable with additional deposit



Tenant Responsible for all utilities except: Garbage/Recycle



Tenant Responsible for Landscaping: No



Lease Terms:



Household Income Required (Gross) : $3600.00



Security Deposit: $1400.00



Renters Insurance Required: Yes



Schools: Per Zillow

Richardson Elementary

Scenic Middle

Crater High



Note:



Visit our website at www.Northwoodspm.com to view our other available properties.



Complete Application includes:

1. Separate application for each adult (18 years of age or older)

2. Paid Application fee for each adult (18 years of age or older)

3. Proof of income (Gross monthly household income no less than 3x amount of monthly rent)

4. 3 years of rental references required

5. No co-signer in lieu of income or rental history.



The first qualified applicant willing to move-in at the earliest date will be processed first. We do not hold properties for more than 5 days unless the property is not move-in ready.



Northwoods requires the full security deposit and rental agreement signed within 48hrs of approval of application. Failure to submit the deposit within 48 hours will result in the subject property being reactivated and advertised to locate another approved applicant.



(RLNE5851405)