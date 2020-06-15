All apartments in Central Point
324 Cheney Loop
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

324 Cheney Loop

324 Cheney Loop · (541) 690-1300
Location

324 Cheney Loop, Central Point, OR 97502
Central Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 324 Cheney Loop · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Very nice two bedroom two bath unit with lots of natural light, wood floors, and utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Property also has a one car garage with landscaping provided. Beautiful and quiet 55+ community. - ---
Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application. Application fees are refundable if you choose not to move forward after viewing the property.

SEE FULL LISTING and Apply now @ Northwoodspm.com
541-690-1300
---

Description: Very nice two bedroom two bath unit with lots of natural light, wood floors, and utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Property also has a one car garage with landscaping provided. Beautiful and quiet 55+ community.

HOA?

No Smoking

Pets? Negotiable with additional deposit

Tenant Responsible for all utilities except: Garbage/Recycle

Tenant Responsible for Landscaping: No

Lease Terms:

Household Income Required (Gross) : $3600.00

Security Deposit: $1400.00

Renters Insurance Required: Yes

Schools: Per Zillow
Richardson Elementary
Scenic Middle
Crater High

Note:

Visit our website at www.Northwoodspm.com to view our other available properties.

Complete Application includes:
1. Separate application for each adult (18 years of age or older)
2. Paid Application fee for each adult (18 years of age or older)
3. Proof of income (Gross monthly household income no less than 3x amount of monthly rent)
4. 3 years of rental references required
5. No co-signer in lieu of income or rental history.

The first qualified applicant willing to move-in at the earliest date will be processed first. We do not hold properties for more than 5 days unless the property is not move-in ready.

Northwoods requires the full security deposit and rental agreement signed within 48hrs of approval of application. Failure to submit the deposit within 48 hours will result in the subject property being reactivated and advertised to locate another approved applicant.

(RLNE5851405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

