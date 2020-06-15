All apartments in Astoria
914 Clatsop Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

914 Clatsop Ave

914 Clatsop Avenue · (503) 325-5678
Location

914 Clatsop Avenue, Astoria, OR 97103

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 914 Clatsop Ave · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bed 1 bath, two story home with single car garage. - RENTER INSURANCE IS REQUIRED PRIOR TO TAKING POSSESSION OF THE UNIT.

Features:Two story home 3 bed 1 bath with single car garage. The kitchen has granite counter tops, large double door fridge, built in microwave and a glass top stove

Notes: Rent will commence upon the approval of rental application and the availability of the unit.
PROPERTY SPECIFICS (Tobi01)

LEASE TERM: 1 Year

UNIT AVAILABLE DATE Now
TO VIEW Available to view by key checkout, Mon-Friday during the hours of 10am -3pm Key check out required $20.00 cash refundable deposit and valid photo ID
PARKING Two spots
YARD CARE Tenant
PETS TENANT Yes
TENANT PAID UTILITIES Garbage, Electric, W/S
LANDLORD PAID UTILITIES None
RENT WILL START: With the approval of application and availability of the
unit

(RLNE4825557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

