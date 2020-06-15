914 Clatsop Ave

Amenities
3 bed 1 bath, two story home with single car garage. - RENTER INSURANCE IS REQUIRED PRIOR TO TAKING POSSESSION OF THE UNIT.
Features:Two story home 3 bed 1 bath with single car garage. The kitchen has granite counter tops, large double door fridge, built in microwave and a glass top stove
Notes: Rent will commence upon the approval of rental application and the availability of the unit.
PROPERTY SPECIFICS (Tobi01)
LEASE TERM: 1 Year
UNIT AVAILABLE DATE Now
TO VIEW Available to view by key checkout, Mon-Friday during the hours of 10am -3pm Key check out required $20.00 cash refundable deposit and valid photo ID
PARKING Two spots
YARD CARE Tenant
PETS TENANT Yes
TENANT PAID UTILITIES Garbage, Electric, W/S
LANDLORD PAID UTILITIES None
RENT WILL START: With the approval of application and availability of the
unit
(RLNE4825557)