1263 9th Street

- Check out this new listing! This is the perfect little house for those wanting privacy, no frills and a large secluded yard. Features include close proximity to downtown, one car garage (small car), carport, woodstove, large picture windows and a great yard for enjoying the outdoors.



PROPERTY SPECIFICS: (WOOD02)

It is our policy that potential applicants view the interior of a rental property prior to acceptance of a rental application.



LEASE TERM: 1 Year



• UNIT AVAILABLE DATE: This is an approximate date we anticipate unit to be renter ready.

• TO VIEW: Available to view M - F, during the hours of 10 am - 3 pm, call our office at 503-325-5678, for details.

• LAUNDRY: HOOK-UPS

• PARKING: Garage, Carport or Driveway

• YARD CARE: Tenant Responsibility

• PETS: Negotiable (Increase of Security Deposit by $500 per pet required at move-in, no cats)

• TENANT PAID UTILITIES: Electricity, Water/Sewer, Garbage

• LANDLORD PAID UTILITIES: NONE

• RENT WILL START: With the approval of application and availability of the unit.



DIRECTIONS: From downtown, go up 8th St. to Madison (streets are alphabetical), turn left onto Madison, left onto 9th and it’s the first house on the left.



