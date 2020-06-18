1263 9th Street

Amenities
- Check out this new listing! This is the perfect little house for those wanting privacy, no frills and a large secluded yard. Features include close proximity to downtown, one car garage (small car), carport, woodstove, large picture windows and a great yard for enjoying the outdoors.
PROPERTY SPECIFICS: (WOOD02)
It is our policy that potential applicants view the interior of a rental property prior to acceptance of a rental application.
LEASE TERM: 1 Year
• UNIT AVAILABLE DATE: This is an approximate date we anticipate unit to be renter ready.
• TO VIEW: Available to view M - F, during the hours of 10 am - 3 pm, call our office at 503-325-5678, for details.
• LAUNDRY: HOOK-UPS
• PARKING: Garage, Carport or Driveway
• YARD CARE: Tenant Responsibility
• PETS: Negotiable (Increase of Security Deposit by $500 per pet required at move-in, no cats)
• TENANT PAID UTILITIES: Electricity, Water/Sewer, Garbage
• LANDLORD PAID UTILITIES: NONE
• RENT WILL START: With the approval of application and availability of the unit.
DIRECTIONS: From downtown, go up 8th St. to Madison (streets are alphabetical), turn left onto Madison, left onto 9th and it’s the first house on the left.
(RLNE3253311)