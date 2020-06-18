All apartments in Astoria
1263 9th Street
Last updated June 18 2020

1263 9th Street

1263 9th Street · (503) 325-5678
Location

1263 9th Street, Astoria, OR 97103

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1263 9th Street · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
- Check out this new listing! This is the perfect little house for those wanting privacy, no frills and a large secluded yard. Features include close proximity to downtown, one car garage (small car), carport, woodstove, large picture windows and a great yard for enjoying the outdoors.

PROPERTY SPECIFICS: (WOOD02)
It is our policy that potential applicants view the interior of a rental property prior to acceptance of a rental application.

LEASE TERM: 1 Year

• UNIT AVAILABLE DATE: This is an approximate date we anticipate unit to be renter ready.
• TO VIEW: Available to view M - F, during the hours of 10 am - 3 pm, call our office at 503-325-5678, for details.
• LAUNDRY: HOOK-UPS
• PARKING: Garage, Carport or Driveway
• YARD CARE: Tenant Responsibility
• PETS: Negotiable (Increase of Security Deposit by $500 per pet required at move-in, no cats)
• TENANT PAID UTILITIES: Electricity, Water/Sewer, Garbage
• LANDLORD PAID UTILITIES: NONE
• RENT WILL START: With the approval of application and availability of the unit.

DIRECTIONS: From downtown, go up 8th St. to Madison (streets are alphabetical), turn left onto Madison, left onto 9th and it’s the first house on the left.

(RLNE3253311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1263 9th Street have any available units?
1263 9th Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1263 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1263 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1263 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1263 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1263 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1263 9th Street does offer parking.
Does 1263 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1263 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1263 9th Street have a pool?
No, 1263 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1263 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 1263 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1263 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1263 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1263 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1263 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
