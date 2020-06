Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming two bedroom townhouse near downtown Ashland | Available April 2020 - Don't miss this comfortable and convenient townhouse. It is tucked into a charming community. The natural setting provides peaceful respite while located just a few blocks from Ashland's Plaza.



One entry level bedroom with Murphy bed. Expansive and open living space with wood burning fireplace allows space for a multitude of activities. Wood floors throughout. Large windows and sliding glass doors along the living and dining area allow for lots of natural light and views of the HOA common grounds. Small deck off living room provides the perfect perch from which to enjoy the green space and outdoor dining. Downstairs master suite with spacious bathroom and walk in closet.



Detached one car garage. Central heat and A/C. W/D included. Homeowners association provides and maintains a community pool.



Water, Sewer and garbage included in rent. Electricity to be tenant responsibility.



One year lease required.



Please call (541)282-4857 to schedule an appointment to see this home. Please do not disturb current tenants.



Online applications can be found at www.ashlandpropertymanagement.com



