Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Two bedroom, two bath townhouse in great Ashland Location! Available June - Like new two bedroom, two bath town-home in beautiful Ashland community. Enjoy walking the grounds to take in the landscaping and pond. On site exercise room, pool and hot tub!



Large windows and vaulted ceilings provide space and natural light to the living area of this home. One bedroom and one full bath on each floor of the home. Downstairs bedroom has spacious walk in closet with lots of storage. French doors open onto a small enclosed patio off downstairs bedroom. Finished room off of the garage can be used as an at home office or climate controlled storage.



The kitchen features a large skylight and all new appliances. Oak cabinets with pull-out shelving.



Washer/Dryer hookups conveniently located on upstairs level. Attached one car garage with LOTS of storage/shelving.



All utilities to be tenant responsibility. Tenants must agree to abide by all HOA rules and regulations.



This is a no smoking/vaping property.



Pets negotiable with additional deposit.



Please call (541) 488-2761 to schedule a tour of this home. PLEASE do not disturb current tenants. Apply online at www.ashlandpropertymanagement.com



(RLNE5532813)