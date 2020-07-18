All apartments in Ashland
Find more places like 2530 Springhills Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashland, OR
/
2530 Springhills Dr.
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2530 Springhills Dr.

2530 Spring Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashland
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

2530 Spring Hill Dr, Ashland, OR 97520
Croman Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Great house, close to Bellview school, large yard - Great house with upside down floor plan (bedrooms downstairs, living space upstairs) which allows for entertaining with a view! The large open kitchen floor plan makes entertaining enjoyable. The living room has a walkout balcony large enough for outside dinning. The Large yard has fruit trees, dog run and completely fenced in. The two car garage has ample storage but still enough room for two cars. This property is close to Bellview school, shopping, and also vineyards. This home does include a washer and dryer.

Pets considered with additional deposit.

Please visit asurent.com for more info, to schedule a showing or to apply. Call 541-816-4140 with any additional questions.

(RLNE5913721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 Springhills Dr. have any available units?
2530 Springhills Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashland, OR.
What amenities does 2530 Springhills Dr. have?
Some of 2530 Springhills Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 Springhills Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2530 Springhills Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 Springhills Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2530 Springhills Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2530 Springhills Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2530 Springhills Dr. offers parking.
Does 2530 Springhills Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2530 Springhills Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 Springhills Dr. have a pool?
No, 2530 Springhills Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2530 Springhills Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2530 Springhills Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 Springhills Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2530 Springhills Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2530 Springhills Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2530 Springhills Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ashland Apartments with Balconies

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Medford, ORGrants Pass, OR
Jacksonville, OR