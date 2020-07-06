1960 Nezla St

Amenities

Electric, Water, Sewer, Garbage, Landscape and Pool Maintenance Paid! Enjoy indoor/outdoor living at this private oasis above the boulevard in Ashland. Property location is great for hiking and biking the Ashland trail system. It's walking distance to the Oredson Todd Woods and the White Rabbit Trail and a 25 minute drive to Mt Ashland Ski Area. Friendly neighborhood close to Ashland schools and shopping.



Fully fenced on large .34 acre lot with gorgeous mountain views. Single level 1,898 sq. ft house and 500 sq. ft. attached garage built in 1964. 3 bed, 2 bath, finished laundry/mud room with pool access and extra finished office/studio off garage also with private access. Hardwood floors throughout living, dining and bedrooms. Tile floors in bathrooms and laundry/mud room. Lighting updated to LED indoors and out. Fabulous open plan kitchen overlooking solar heated, salt-water pool make it THE PLACE for summer gatherings!



Kitchen is modern with rift-sawn white oak cabinets, quartz countertops, drainboard sink, 6-burner Wolf gas range, Dornbracht faucets, filtered Insta-hot/cold as well as breakfast nook with access to pool patio. Dining room window frames views of the front garden and Grizzly Peak.



Master and guest bathrooms redone in 2018 with quartz countertops, Toto toilets and gas on-demand water heater.



Functional custom closets in guest bedrooms. Custom walk-in closet in master. Separate finished room off 2-car garage with phone and data-- currently used as an office, has own access and would make a great studio. Master has private access to pool through bamboo garden.



The post and beam living room has wall to wall windows, tongue and groove ceiling, and gas fireplace with cantilevered hearth.



Gardens feature 5 species of bamboo, mature shrubbery and fruit trees persimmon, pear, apple, fig, black currant AND there's a space for your veggie garden. Landscape lighting illuminates front and backyard. Everything on automatic sprinklers and drip irrigation.



Lease Summary:

Available September 1, 2020 (possibly sooner). $4,000/month. First, last and $5,500 security deposit due at signing. The first lease term will end on 6/30/21 with an option to renew to 6/30/22. No smoking/vaping on premises. Small dog ok with approval and additional pet deposit.



Utilities: Rent covers electric and water (*limited to the first 3,600 cubic feet of water consumed), sewer, gas, garbage, recycling and compost. Any other utilities paid by Lessee. Lessor provides bi-weekly pool maintenance in season. ALL yard maintenance included. Only natural/organic fertilizer and hand weeding methods used. NEVER Roundup. Landscapers maintain the property bi-weekly from mid-spring to end of fall. Lessor performs monthly inspection of property, replaces air filter for heating and A/C system and directs landscape maintenance.



We apologize, but due to COVID19, we can only offer an in person tour of the exterior of the house, following social distancing guidelines. We've posted a video tour on our Instagram @harvestmoon_ashland which does a pretty good job walking you through. Please Note: the video skips over the master bath and closet to protect the privacy of the current Lessee.



Call or email for more information and to apply.