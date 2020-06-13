Apartment List
/
OR
/
albany
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Albany, OR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3406 NW Essex Ct
3406 Northwest Essex Court, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1866 sqft
3406 NW Essex Ct Available 07/01/20 Nice N. Albany home - This 3bdrm/2bath home is located on a dead end street in North Albany, near schools, parks, and shopping.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1702 Trudell Ct. SE
1702 Trudell Court Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1155 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome Available Immediately - Discover all the space you need in this 1155-SF duplex close to Heritage Mall.

1 of 34

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3217 Gwen Pl
3217 Gwen Place Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1417 sqft
3217 Gwen Pl Available 05/05/20 3 bed/2 bath home in Grand Prairie Crossing - AVAILABLE 5/5/20 Beautiful, 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Grand Prairie Crossings Subdivision, located close to parks, shopping, medical clinics, and main roads.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3037 Railroad St.
3037 Railroad Street Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1242 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Albany - Available to rent 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Albany Located on quiet cul-de-sac, 2 car garage, fenced backyard with covered patio. Pet friendly! No cats, 2 dog max. Call our office at 541.791.4052 for more details.
Results within 5 miles of Albany

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:56am
15 Units Available
150 Timber Ridge Street Northeast
150 Timber Ridge St NE, Linn County, OR
Studio
$1,065
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
952 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 150 Timber Ridge Street Northeast in Linn County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
35396 Riverside Dr SW
35396 Riverside Drive Southwest, Linn County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1604 sqft
Rent a room or the whole house - This country home with 3 bedrooms and a basement apartment with 2 bedrooms is available to rent by the room $650.00 per room or rent both house and furnished basement for $3,000.00, no garage.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
652 Loree Pl
652 Loree Place, Jefferson, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1008 sqft
Open Floor Plan Jefferson Home w/Garage - This is a 3bd/1ba Single Story home approx #1008 sq ft. Features include: All appliances Brand new furnace with A/C Beautiful fully fenced back yard w/Patio 1 year Lease.
Results within 10 miles of Albany
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
12 Units Available
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$980
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
781 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
998 sqft
Located just steps from Washington City Park and the Willamette River. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, and parking. Units feature garbage disposal, refrigerator, dishwasher, and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Corvallis
17 Units Available
Conifer Place Apartments
213 NE Conifer Blvd, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,131
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All of the comforts desired including a fitness center, basketball court, heated pool, and beautiful, park-like setting. Near the OSU campus. Non-smoking community on the bus line. Updated interiors with ample storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
9 Units Available
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,360
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1279 sqft
Luxury apartment homes close to Oregon State University. Walk-in closets, carpets and extra storage in units. Business center, BBQ and grill and package receiving service on the site. Near Highway 99 and Timberhill Park.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Satinwood
1 Unit Available
717 NW Sundace Circle
717 Northwest Sundance Circle, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1559 sqft
717 NW Sundace Circle Available 07/06/20 Great Location 3 bed, 2 bath - 717 NW Sundance Cir. Corvallis Lots of amenities here! Ideal location, close to Samaritan Hospital, Corvallis Clinic, Wilson Grade School, Wildcat Park, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
593 NW Oak Ave
593 Northwest Oak Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1125 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 bath, NW Corvallis - This single story 1,100 sqft 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located within walking distance to 9th street, close to free public transportation and shopping.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2415 NW 12th
2415 Northwest 12th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1296 sqft
Desirable Single Level Home in NW Corvallis - This four bedroom, two bath home is centrally located in NW Corvallis close to shopping, schools, parks and the hospital.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
961 NW Van Buren Ave
961 Northwest Van Buren Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,125
4132 sqft
961 NW Van Buren Ave Available 07/15/20 APPLICATIONS PENDING - APPLICATIONS PENDING - Spacious, perfectly located 5 Bedroom Home! - Check out this roomy, updated home! Campus close with 5 bedrooms above ground level, two kitchens and a fenced back

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2704 NW Angelica Dr.
2704 Northwest Angelica Drive, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1000 sqft
2704 NW Angelica Dr. Available 07/05/20 Great 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex in Corvallis, w/d hookups, fenced back yard w/ deck - Fantastic updated 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex (multi-family property) for rent in Corvallis.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Satinwood
1 Unit Available
695 NW Survista Ave.
695 Northwest Survista Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
695 NW Survista Ave.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
428 NW 9th
428 Northwest 9th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2100 sqft
428 NW 9th Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) SL ~ School Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/1/20 6/15/21 Bright 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located within walking distance to the OSU

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1873 NW Grant Circle
1873 Northwest Grant Circle, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
1873 NW Grant Circle Available 07/01/20 Huge Bedrooms 3 bed 2 bath home just for you! - This home sits on a quiet street 3/4 miles from OSU. It has a mature fenced yard that we have a professionally maintained. The home has a comfortable floor plan.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Corvallis
1 Unit Available
1947 SE Crystal Circle
1947 Southeast Crystal Circle, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1072 sqft
1947 SE Crystal Circle Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom House ~ Near Crystal Lake ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1045 NW Overlook Drive
1045 Northwest Overlook Drive, Benton County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2104 sqft
1045 NW Overlook Drive Available 06/19/20 Bring Your Pets And Enjoy Wooded Living - Bring your friends and family home to relax on the deck of this 3-bedroom/2.5-bath, 2100-sq-ft, wood-sided home on 1.68 acres in Corvallis.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Corvallis
1 Unit Available
465 NE Conifer Blvd
465 Northeast Conifer Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1337 sqft
465 NE Conifer Blvd Available 08/07/20 Beautiful Townhome in Northwest Corvallis - Bright 3-bedroom townhome! This lovely home is filled with natural light and nestled in NW Corvallis, near the Hospital and Cheldelin Middle School.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Corvallis
1 Unit Available
2600 SE Ryan St.
2600 Southeast Ryan Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
2600 SE Ryan St. Available 07/15/20 Quiet Neighborhood, Large fenced yard, Garage - This home sits near the end of quiet road a few blocks from Lincoln Elementary school.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1895 NW Arthur Circle
1895 Northwest Arthur Circle, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1284 sqft
1895 NW Arthur Circle Available 07/17/20 4 Bedroom Home With Large Backyard & Pet Friendly! - Newly remodeled 4 bed 1.5 bath house with large yard all around. Updates include new carpet, vinyl and counter tops.Washer and Dryer hookups in unit.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
186 NW Conway Lane
186 NW Conway Ln, Benton County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1220 sqft
Newly Renovated House Just Outside Corvallis City Limits - This 2-bedroom/1-bathroom house located at the end of a private road just outside the Corvallis city limits is available NOW! * W/D Hookups available * LARGE attic storage * Partially
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Albany, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Albany renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Albany 2 BedroomsAlbany 3 BedroomsAlbany Apartments with Balcony
Albany Apartments with GarageAlbany Apartments with ParkingAlbany Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Albany Dog Friendly ApartmentsAlbany Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSpringfield, ORSalem, ORCorvallis, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Sherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORCanby, ORFour Corners, ORJunction City, ORSilverton, OR
Lebanon, ORNewberg, ORDallas, ORSweet Home, ORCreswell, ORKeizer, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State UniversityUniversity of Oregon
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus