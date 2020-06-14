Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

3406 NW Essex Ct Available 07/01/20 Nice N. Albany home - This 3bdrm/2bath home is located on a dead end street in North Albany, near schools, parks, and shopping. It features a large open living/dining area with a gas fireplace and lot of windows for natural light. Kitchen has a breakfast bar for casual seating. Master suite has ceiling fan, walk in closet, and lots of cabinet storage. Lot is fully fenced in the back, including very large RV pad, covered patio, storage shed, mature bushes and blueberries. Great home for a family, or entertaining.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5831130)