3037 Railroad St.

3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Albany - Available to rent 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Albany Located on quiet cul-de-sac, 2 car garage, fenced backyard with covered patio.
Pet friendly! No cats, 2 dog max. Call our office at 541.791.4052 for more details.
Tenant pays utilities and maintains yard.
Located in Lafayette Elementary, Calapooia Middle School and South Albany High School districts.
*Security deposit listed is a minimum, actual security deposit depends on application results.
$50 non-refundable application fee per adult will be applied towards 1st months rent.
Call for more information. Our office hours are Monday-Friday 9am to 5pm (closed for lunch 12:30pm to 1:30pm).
