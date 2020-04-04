All apartments in Albany
3037 Railroad St.

3037 Railroad Street Southeast · (541) 791-4052
Location

3037 Railroad Street Southeast, Albany, OR 97322

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3037 Railroad St. · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Albany - Available to rent 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Albany Located on quiet cul-de-sac, 2 car garage, fenced backyard with covered patio.

Pet friendly! No cats, 2 dog max. Call our office at 541.791.4052 for more details.

Tenant pays utilities and maintains yard.

Located in Lafayette Elementary, Calapooia Middle School and South Albany High School districts.

*Security deposit listed is a minimum, actual security deposit depends on application results.

$50 non-refundable application fee per adult will be applied towards 1st months rent.

Call for more information. Our office hours are Monday-Friday 9am to 5pm (closed for lunch 12:30pm to 1:30pm).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5605989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3037 Railroad St. have any available units?
3037 Railroad St. has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3037 Railroad St. currently offering any rent specials?
3037 Railroad St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3037 Railroad St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3037 Railroad St. is pet friendly.
Does 3037 Railroad St. offer parking?
Yes, 3037 Railroad St. does offer parking.
Does 3037 Railroad St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3037 Railroad St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3037 Railroad St. have a pool?
No, 3037 Railroad St. does not have a pool.
Does 3037 Railroad St. have accessible units?
No, 3037 Railroad St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3037 Railroad St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3037 Railroad St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3037 Railroad St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3037 Railroad St. does not have units with air conditioning.
