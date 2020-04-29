All apartments in Albany
1715 NW Linclon St

1715 Northwest Lincoln Street · (541) 929-4609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1715 Northwest Lincoln Street, Albany, OR 97321

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1715 NW Linclon St · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1540 sqft

Amenities

1715 NW Linclon St Available 05/15/20 Charming N Albany home - This lovely 3bdrm/2bth home is located in an established N Albany neighborhood close to schools, shopping, and parks. It features a newly enlarged Master bedroom, new carpets, updated kitchen cabinets, hardwood floors, and a gas fireplace. A fenced backyard with mature landscaping is accessible through the dining room sliding glass door. Greenhouse, RV parking pad, and two car garage round out this nice home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5744563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

