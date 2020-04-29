Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1715 NW Linclon St Available 05/15/20 Charming N Albany home - This lovely 3bdrm/2bth home is located in an established N Albany neighborhood close to schools, shopping, and parks. It features a newly enlarged Master bedroom, new carpets, updated kitchen cabinets, hardwood floors, and a gas fireplace. A fenced backyard with mature landscaping is accessible through the dining room sliding glass door. Greenhouse, RV parking pad, and two car garage round out this nice home.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5744563)