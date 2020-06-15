All apartments in Albany
Find more places like 1702 Trudell Ct. SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albany, OR
/
1702 Trudell Ct. SE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1702 Trudell Ct. SE

1702 Trudell Court Southeast · (541) 515-7400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albany
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1702 Trudell Court Southeast, Albany, OR 97322

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1702 Trudell Ct. SE · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1155 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Townhome Available Immediately - Discover all the space you need in this 1155-SF duplex close to Heritage Mall. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, welcoming great room with laminate floors, dining area, cook-friendly kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, laminate countertops, gas range, microwave, thermal glass windows, 1-car garage, washer/dryer hookups in garage, fenced yard with patio. $1,495/month, no smoking or pets, fixed-term lease, tenant responsible for utilities and yard care. Please check our website at www.Midvalleyproperties.net to request a showing time and review the screening criteria.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5090777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 Trudell Ct. SE have any available units?
1702 Trudell Ct. SE has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1702 Trudell Ct. SE have?
Some of 1702 Trudell Ct. SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 Trudell Ct. SE currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Trudell Ct. SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Trudell Ct. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1702 Trudell Ct. SE is pet friendly.
Does 1702 Trudell Ct. SE offer parking?
Yes, 1702 Trudell Ct. SE does offer parking.
Does 1702 Trudell Ct. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Trudell Ct. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Trudell Ct. SE have a pool?
No, 1702 Trudell Ct. SE does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Trudell Ct. SE have accessible units?
No, 1702 Trudell Ct. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Trudell Ct. SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1702 Trudell Ct. SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1702 Trudell Ct. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1702 Trudell Ct. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1702 Trudell Ct. SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Albany 2 BedroomsAlbany 3 Bedrooms
Albany Apartments with GarageAlbany Dog Friendly Apartments
Albany Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSpringfield, ORSalem, ORCorvallis, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Sherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORCanby, ORFour Corners, ORJunction City, ORSilverton, OR
Lebanon, ORNewberg, ORDallas, ORSweet Home, ORCreswell, ORKeizer, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State UniversityUniversity of Oregon
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity