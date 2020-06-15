Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning playground ice maker

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly playground

6504 N Ann Arbor Ave Available 06/19/20 Great Home in Warr Acres Close & Convenient to Shopping & Highways!!! - Great Home in Warr Acres Close & Convenient to Shopping & Highways!!!



Beautiful Open Layout with a living room that has nice cozy space. A fabulous kitchen that offers appliances that include stove, oven, refrigerator with ice/water & dishwasher.

Master Suite has a separate bathroom with a walk-in closet. This home also includes wood privacy wood fenced back yard and you the neighborhood offers a community playground!



This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!

Feel free to text or call for details (405)650-8688 cell

Or Call (405)463-0040 Office



Call today for more information!



Additional Pet Fees Apply!



Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing



To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com



***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4964232)