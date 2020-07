Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2085 Sq. Ft. 4 bed 2.5 bath! Ceiling fan and corner fireplace in living room. Master suite has large closet, garden tub, and double sinks. Master is down. 3 beds up. Large bedrooms and baths. Beautiful flooring. Owasso schools! Fenced yard. Security deposit $1,695. Pet fee $300 per pet. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Available July 11th.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.