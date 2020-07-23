/
/
okmulgee county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:32 AM
31 Apartments for rent in Okmulgee County, OK📍
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
6 Units Available
Briarwood
2800 North Osage, Okmulgee, OK
1 Bedroom
$570
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
875 sqft
Welcome Home to Briarwood
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
11211 Howard Drive
11211 Howard Road, Okmulgee County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
Wow come check out this newly built duplex. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage, centrally located near north Hefner Road and Western Ave. The one-story duplex has an open floor plan.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
11218 Howard Drive
11218 Howard Road, Okmulgee County, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1250 sqft
BRAND NEW 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex With 2 Car Garage - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11226 Howard Drive
11226 Howard Road, Okmulgee County, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1250 sqft
BRAND NEW 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex With 2 Car Garage - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11220 Howard Drive
11220 Howard Road, Okmulgee County, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1250 sqft
BRAND NEW 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex With 2 Car Garage - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
322 East 6th Street - 102
322 E 6th St, Okmulgee, OK
1 Bedroom
$695
545 sqft
The Ford Lofts offer luxury amenities while keeping a vintage feel. Including stainless steel ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers and microwave/vent hoods. All lofts feature high efficiency HVAC units.
Results within 5 miles of Okmulgee County
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
12474 S Norwood Ave
12474 S Norwood Ave, Tulsa County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1929 sqft
The new Ernest plan is beautiful inside and out. Stunning exterior details create fabulous curb appeal on one of the half-acre homesites in popular Vintage Oaks.
Results within 10 miles of Okmulgee County
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
14 Units Available
Residences at Boardwalk
8300 E. 123rd St. South, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$908
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around a restaurant-lined boardwalk, the luxury units feature stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, and air conditioning. Climate-controlled garage parking. Convenient to Hwy 364 and all of downtown Tulsa.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
6 Units Available
Marquis on Memorial
14681 S 82nd East Ave, Bixby, OK
1 Bedroom
$735
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Marquis on Memorial, offering you luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes at unbeatable prices.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 21 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Alderview Apartments
1050 East 141st Place, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
650 sqft
1070 E.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 23 at 02:17 PM
9 Units Available
Grandview Heights
12302 S Yukon Ave, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1111 sqft
Enjoy amenities like two dog parks, a gym, a resort-style pool and a basketball court. The South Tulsa apartments feature vaulted ceilings, sunrooms and gourmet kitchens. Easy access to downtown Tulsa via nearby Highway 75.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated March 3 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Glenpool Duplexes
163 E 143rd Street, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$989
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glenpool Duplexes in Glenpool. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 27 at 09:37 AM
Contact for Availability
Southern Memorial Acres
Memorial Square Gardens
8336 East 120th Place South, Bixby, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1204 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Move In TODAY With NO RENT Until April! - Enjoy the upcoming area of Bixby, located on the Northeast side of 121st and Memorial.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
15068 South 274th East Avenue
15068 S 274th East Ave, Coweta, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1540 sqft
15068 South 274th East Avenue Available 08/01/20 Brand new Sycamore Farms home - be the first to live in it! - Three bed, two bath, with a two car garage. You can be the first to live in the brand new Raush Coleman home.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7200 S Nyssa Ave
7200 S Nyssa Ave, Tulsa County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1849 sqft
Beautiful Broken Arrow 4/2 $1650.00 - This lovely home in south Broken Arrow has 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master suite has big windows looking over a beautiful green backyard.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
688 E 142nd St
688 East 142nd Street, Glenpool, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
914 sqft
Rent to Own - Glenpool - Remodel - Property Id: 311234 3 beds / 1.5 bath. 914 SQ FT. Currently being remodeled! Should be available in 2-3 weeks from today (6.29.2020). Sent me a message to fill out an simple, free application.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
14111 S Hickory Pl
14111 Hickory Place, Glenpool, OK
2 Bedrooms
$661
750 sqft
Rent to Own - Glenpool - Sold as is - Property Id: 311245 2 beds / 1 bath. 750 SQ FT. House is sold 'as is'. Great chance for you to add your own touch to your own and gain equity! Rent to Own, no credit check.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11234 S Locust Circle
11234 South Locust Circle, Jenks, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1626 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Cul De Sac 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home Jenks Schools - Property Id: 12826 Colonial 2 Story Family Home in quite cul de sac located in Copperfield Estates in Jenks.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13737 S Glen Place
13737 South Glen Place, Glenpool, OK
3 Bedrooms
$695
1188 sqft
3 BED HOME FOR RENT IN GLENPOOL! NO DEPOSIT! - Property is being offered BELOW market rent with NO deposit.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6997 E 126th St S
6997 East 126th Street South, Bixby, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3728 sqft
6997 E 126th St S Available 08/21/20 Bixby Master Build! - Open family room, formal dining, game room, hobby room, office & HUGE attic that could be future theatre room. Entertainers kitchen with ample storage and counter space.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11704 S. Holley Ave.
11704 South Holley Avenue, Jenks, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1718 sqft
Clean & Bright Home In Jenks School District! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, tiled kitchen w/pantry, vaulted ceiling in large living room, 2 car garage and fenced yard. Located near neighborhood park. Very nice! Available August 1st.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2613 W Tucson Ct
2613 East 121st Street, Broken Arrow, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2207 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2613 W Tucson Ct in Broken Arrow. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
7435 E 125th St
7435 E 125th St S, Bixby, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2276 sqft
New construction in Quail Creek Villas! Beautiful modern design, open and inviting, complete with office or formal living room, spa like master bath with separate tub and shower, huge master closet, and lots of storage! Ready for move in!
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1600 E Pasadena Avenue
1600 East Pasadena Street, Broken Arrow, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1949 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION, Built 2020, 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 Car garage, Neighborhood pool.. Custom Cabinets with Granite counters, Open floor plan, Gas Fireplace. $1995 monthly with $1995 Deposit, Sorry NO PETS
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Okmulgee County area include Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, Seminole State College, Tulsa Community College, and University of Tulsa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby, Muskogee, and Bartlesville have apartments for rent.