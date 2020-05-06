2000 N Broadway Ave.

All apartments in Shawnee
Location

2000 North Broadway Street, Shawnee, OK 74804

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Cottage Stone · Avail. now

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This is a small home for a single. It's been completely remodeled and is furnished with all bills paid. It has all the amenities of a nice home. It is behind the
owners home and has some restrictions. It is very safe and is in beautiful setting.
This will require excellent references. No animals.
Need to (call) for appointment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2567904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

