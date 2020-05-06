2000 N Broadway Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

This is a small home for a single. It's been completely remodeled and is furnished with all bills paid. It has all the amenities of a nice home. It is behind the

owners home and has some restrictions. It is very safe and is in beautiful setting.

This will require excellent references. No animals.

Need to (call) for appointment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2567904)