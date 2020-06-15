13817 Village Run Dr

Amenities

Nearly New | Scenic Lot | Urban-Modern 4-Bedroom Home - PROPERTY SUMMARY:

4-Bed, 2.5-Bath, Study, Media Room/4th Bed, 2-Car Garage. See below for a more in-depth description of this property.



RATE:

2-Year Lease: $2000/mo

1-Year Lease: $2100/mo



PROMPT, PERSONAL SERVICE AS A TENANT:

- I am the property owner and I manage all of my properties personally.

- I am a Certified Professional Builder with nearly 20 years of building experience.

- I have a vast workforce of trades available to me to quickly handle any repairs or issues.

- You will have the convenience of applying, paying rent, and requesting work orders using your own online tenant portal.



SEE MY OTHER PROPERTIES CURRENTLY AVAILABLE:

http://www.JeffClickHomes.com/lease



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

The latin root "Altum" means "of or from great heights." So it stands to reason that this new design meets high expectations despite its small footprint and low cumulative square footage.



Let's start with the fact that the Altum plan provides something you don't often find in homes under 2,000 square feet: 4 roomy bedrooms. We'll get to the Master Suite in a minute, but for now let's talk extra bedrooms. All 3 include between 100-140 square feet, each with their own walk-in closets. The front 2 beds share a full bath, while the back bedroom is located just off a well-placed powder bathroom.



The master suite, fully separated across the house from the extra beds, is spacious and vast, with a stylish vaulted ceiling and staggered-wall entry into the luxurious bathroom. Just beyond the entry, one is greeted with a lavish view of a modern, ovular stand-alone soaker tub flanked by a huge shower. Located adjacent from them is the dual-vanity with accent window, and the walkway into a roomy master closet for even the most audacious wardrobes. The master closet oh-so-conveniently also provides priority access right to the utility room for easy laundering of that glorious collection of garments you've acquired.



Bedroom space doesn't wear out its welcome out, though. The Altum's central theme is in the living space, with it's vast great-room layout that includes a roomy social gathering space that shares with a highly-social kitchen and dining design. Complete with range and modern vent-hood, separate built-in microwave, and two walls of cabinetry, the kitchen doesn't disappoint. It even has JCH's signature island with built-in table that seats up to 8. Don't overlook the pantry just inside the utility room (the utility room that also connects back to the master closet!)



We're not done. The lofted study provides just enough work space in its own area, but without secluding you from the TV, kitchen, or others in the living room too much. Elevated and surrounded by Jeff's signature modern-industrial steel-and-cable railing design, the study in the Altum just begs you to come on in and be productive and creative. (And it even includes its very own walk-in closet, too.)



Other mentionables? Inviting foyer, covered back patio, lots of natural light, and plenty of options to add or amend. So if you have expectations that just might be a little higher than your budget when it comes to spacial needs, you may need not look any higher up than the Altum plan.



NEIGHBORHOOD INFORMATION:

Northwood Village is a brand-new community within the Piedmont schools, but still within NW Oklahoma City right off of NW Expressway and the Kilpatrick Turnpike. It is a multi-phased master planned community of single-family homes immediately adjacent to Northwood Elementary, and slated to have a pool, park, and other common area amenities.



SCHOOLS:

Elementary - Northwood (Walking Distance)

Middle School - Middle School of Piedmont

High School - Piedmont Highschool



No Cats Allowed



