13317 E. 89th St. N

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Almost new! Beautiful brick Owasso home - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath Owasso home boasts granite, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floor, and a jacuzzi tub in the master bath. All brick construction with plenty of natural light, massive family living room, and high ceilings make this home feel spacious and airy. A large study resides directly off the main entrance, making a perfect second family room for kids or office for parents. The backyard is huge, with a covered patio space perfect for barbecuing with family and friends.

Come see this home in Owasso before it goes!