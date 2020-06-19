All apartments in Owasso
Owasso, OK
13317 E. 89th St. N
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

13317 E. 89th St. N

13317 East 89th Street North · (984) 223-5864
Location

13317 East 89th Street North, Owasso, OK 74055

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2172 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Almost new! Beautiful brick Owasso home - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath Owasso home boasts granite, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floor, and a jacuzzi tub in the master bath. All brick construction with plenty of natural light, massive family living room, and high ceilings make this home feel spacious and airy. A large study resides directly off the main entrance, making a perfect second family room for kids or office for parents. The backyard is huge, with a covered patio space perfect for barbecuing with family and friends.
Come see this home in Owasso before it goes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13317 E. 89th St. N have any available units?
13317 E. 89th St. N has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13317 E. 89th St. N have?
Some of 13317 E. 89th St. N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13317 E. 89th St. N currently offering any rent specials?
13317 E. 89th St. N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13317 E. 89th St. N pet-friendly?
Yes, 13317 E. 89th St. N is pet friendly.
Does 13317 E. 89th St. N offer parking?
No, 13317 E. 89th St. N does not offer parking.
Does 13317 E. 89th St. N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13317 E. 89th St. N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13317 E. 89th St. N have a pool?
No, 13317 E. 89th St. N does not have a pool.
Does 13317 E. 89th St. N have accessible units?
No, 13317 E. 89th St. N does not have accessible units.
Does 13317 E. 89th St. N have units with dishwashers?
No, 13317 E. 89th St. N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13317 E. 89th St. N have units with air conditioning?
No, 13317 E. 89th St. N does not have units with air conditioning.
